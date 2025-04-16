The Secret To The Perfect Medium-Rare Burger Lies In This Magic Temperature Range

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Is there anything so delicious as a juicy all-beef burger, cooked just like to your liking on a hot grill or in a cast-iron skillet? And if you like yours at a perfect medium-rare, with a warm, pink center, Food Republic spoke to Rachel Kirk, owner and recipe developer for Laughing Spatula; she gave us the skinny on the temperature you should aim for. "A medium-rare burger cooked to 135 degrees [Fahrenheit] is a low-risk treat," she told us.

Kirk mentioned safety because technically, any temperature under 160 degrees Fahrenheit for ground beef counts as undercooked and, therefore, is a risk for foodborne illness. But while "poultry burgers must be cooked to 165 degrees Fahrenheit, no wiggle room there," she explained, "for beef, you have a little more budge room as far as safety is concerned."

Kirk advised, though, whenever you're cooking ground meat, to use an electronic meat thermometer. "It is the best investment for a kitchen for accurate readings," she said. "They're only about $9 on Amazon!" Though our favorite, the ThermoPro, costs between $14 and $18.