What Is Aldi's Golden Ticket And How Do You Get One?

To get a Golden Ticket, you must find a Grand Opening near you or to which you're willing to travel — which isn't too difficult, considering the chain is growing. Aldi keeps an updated list of soon-to-open stores on its website, so you can check there for locations near (or near-ish) you. When a Grand Opening date has been set, the page for that store will update with all the necessary information. Plan to arrive for the Grand Opening event at least an hour early — but that still might not be early enough to nab one of those coveted first 100 spots.

While you're waiting in line, someone from the store will hand out laminated Entry Cards, each labeled with a number between one and 100. This is to recognize the first 100 people who qualify for the Golden Ticket (oh, can you imagine the horrible feeling of being 101?). Upon entry, you'll trade in your number card for what you've been waiting for — the Golden Ticket, your surprise-amount gift card. Open it up to reveal how much it's worth, and note that you don't have to buy anything in order to qualify for it. You can literally get your Golden Ticket and leave if you want.