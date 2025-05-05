The Underrated Chain Store That's A Hidden Gem For International Candy Finds

Have you ever traveled to another country and tried a treat that blew your mind, only to realize that it is nowhere to be found when you returned home to the United States? Despite your attempts at locating the international morsel, or anything similar to it, your search proves nearly impossible. Despite the wonders of the internet, not every international candy and sweet is available for online order — and those that are may be affected by grocery tariffs and have high prices. Fortunately, there is one rather unexpected chain store that is home to all manner of international goodies in a single spot: World Market.

As the name implies, World Market expands beyond the horizon of American goods to countries all over the world. The store carry everything from furniture, to appliances, to health and beauty supplies, and yes, food. A stroll down the candy aisle will show you the globe as packages in all different languages advertise treats that range from sweet to sour. World Market is stocked with items like Australian licorice, Japanese Kasugai fruit gummies, and even novelty candies from the fictional world of Harry Potter. Not to mention the stacks of chocolate bars from countries ranging from Iceland to Germany, the world's largest producer of chocolate. While supplies will naturally vary by location, it's easy to see how a trip to World Market could save you money on shipping and satisfy those international cravings. This chain could also be the gateway to exploring more foreign treats and getting a taste of where you may need to visit next.