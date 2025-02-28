How Japanese Convenience Store Foods Differ From American Ones

If you've spent time on social media, you may have stumbled across a shopping haul from a Japanese convenience store, or konbini, and found yourself mesmerized. Instead of the usual items you'd find in an American convenience store — hot dogs, donuts, and 7-Eleven's seasonal pumpkin spice lattes — these videos often showcase shoppers picking up a variety of appetizing pre-made entrees, snacks, and candy.

So, what exactly sets a konbini apart from the American version of 7-Eleven or staples like Circle K? Dr. Jae Choi, executive chef and owner of Yakitori Jinbei, says it all comes down to the types of food they sell. "Japanese locations have many different [ready-to-heat] or instant items that are Japanese-influenced[,] such as udon, fried rice[,] and even pasta in cream sauce," he says.

According to Choi, onigiri — "a rice ball usually shaped in a triangle and wrapped with seaweed" — is among the most popular items at Japanese convenience stores. Typical onigiri fillings include shrimp and mayo, tuna and mayo, grilled salmon, cod roe, and umeboshi (a pickled plum that's salty and sour). "It is usually delivered fresh daily to the convenience stores and is delicious," says Choi.

Japanese convenience stores also sell sushi, instant ramen that can be prepared in-store, and bento boxes — Japanese packaged lunches that include portions of rice, proteins, and pickled vegetables. They also offer fried chicken patties made fresh throughout the day, "which are tasty and quick to enjoy," says Choi. However, that barely scratches the surface of the many food options available.