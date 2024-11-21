The Country That Makes The Most Chocolate Isn't Belgium

When we think of the chocolate center of the world, a country like Belgium may naturally spring to mind. But Belgium isn't actually the world's biggest chocolate maker — it's not even the world's biggest chocolate consumer (that crown belongs to Switzerland). When it comes to cranking out chocolate for the masses to enjoy, the title of the world's biggest chocolate producer goes to (drumroll, please): Germany.

As of 2022, Germany's annual chocolate exportation was valued at $5.61 billion, according to the UN Comtrade (via Statista). This was over $2 billion higher than Belgium, which ranked number two with $2.8 billion in annual chocolate exports. Within the country, Cologne is considered the chocolate capital, and the city boasts a museum dedicated to the sweet treat (with, of course, its own chocolate factory inside).

If, right now, you're trying to think of German chocolate companies and are coming up short, it may surprise you that various familiar names in the chocolate world have factories there. And some of your favorite chocolate products just may come from Germany — and not just things like Ritter Sport and Milka, either.