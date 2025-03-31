Never Eat Dry Burgers Again: The Butter Hack For The Juiciest Patties

There are many factors to consider when making burgers, from properly layering on condiments to the absolute best cheese to melt on top. In terms of jazzing up your patties, less is typically more, and certain extra ingredients should never be added to burger meat. However, one dairy staple should most definitely be incorporated: cold butter. For the 411 on this buttery hack, Food Republic reached out to Chef Mark Enciso, founder and owner at Order Fire Barbecue.

While many cooks simply place butter on top of a hamburger patty when cooking, Enciso uses a more effective approach. "Grating cold butter into burger patties creates tiny pockets that melt during cooking, basting the meat from within," he explained. "... [These] internal butter pockets create juiciness throughout the patty and enhance flavor distribution in every bite." The technique will help ensure you never eat a dry burger again (at least, not in your own kitchen). For best results, try freezing your butter, then coarsely grate it onto your burger — this will provide an ideal texture over butter at room temperature.

The kind of butter you use will also make a difference. The richest results are achieved with a European-style product that has high butterfat — between 82% and 86%, per Enciso. Standard butter sourced in America typically contains only 80% butterfat. Using butter with no added salt is also advised. "Unsalted gives you better control over seasoning, while cultured butter adds subtle tangy notes that complement beef's natural flavor," the expert shared.