Discover The Distillers Behind Sam's Club's Member's Mark Bourbon

Quality goods can be expensive, which is why so many shoppers flex their club memberships at stores like Costco and Sam's Club as a way to snag great deals on almost anything you can think of — including bourbon. While there are fantastic deals to be had on name brand liquor at Sam's Club, its store-branded bourbon is a great deal in and of itself. Member's Mark bourbon is produced by Barton 1792 Distillery, which, like the distillery responsible for Costco's signature spiced rum, is based in the same state (Kentucky) and owned by Sazerac Co. The product sold under Sam's Club's brand is labeled small batch, just like classic 1792. Don't worry — small batch bourbon isn't as complicated as it might seem; it's essentially a limited release of specially blended, hand-selected single barrels. It bodes well, flavor- and quality-wise, that both the original 1792 and the Member's Mark bourbon are labeled as small batch.

Barton 1792 is one of the oldest bourbon distillers in the United States. Nestled in the heart of Bourbon County and named in homage to the Bluegrass State's induction into the U.S., the quality and craftsmanship of this bourbon run deep. Barton 1792 typically runs between $25 to $30 at your local liquor store, but you can grab a bottle of Member's Mark bourbon at your local Sam's Club for under $20.