Discover The Distillers Behind Sam's Club's Member's Mark Bourbon
Quality goods can be expensive, which is why so many shoppers flex their club memberships at stores like Costco and Sam's Club as a way to snag great deals on almost anything you can think of — including bourbon. While there are fantastic deals to be had on name brand liquor at Sam's Club, its store-branded bourbon is a great deal in and of itself. Member's Mark bourbon is produced by Barton 1792 Distillery, which, like the distillery responsible for Costco's signature spiced rum, is based in the same state (Kentucky) and owned by Sazerac Co. The product sold under Sam's Club's brand is labeled small batch, just like classic 1792. Don't worry — small batch bourbon isn't as complicated as it might seem; it's essentially a limited release of specially blended, hand-selected single barrels. It bodes well, flavor- and quality-wise, that both the original 1792 and the Member's Mark bourbon are labeled as small batch.
Barton 1792 is one of the oldest bourbon distillers in the United States. Nestled in the heart of Bourbon County and named in homage to the Bluegrass State's induction into the U.S., the quality and craftsmanship of this bourbon run deep. Barton 1792 typically runs between $25 to $30 at your local liquor store, but you can grab a bottle of Member's Mark bourbon at your local Sam's Club for under $20.
Great ways to enjoy Member's Mark bourbon
The 1792 label tends to pack a more flavorful punch, with a strong cinnamon aroma that exudes layers of baking spices from the oak aging. The private label offered by Sam's Club has a much softer bouquet and less cinnamon; however, the shared characteristics between the two make it clear they come from the same lineage. With proof, advertised batch size, and distillery all relatively the same, opting for the better price is a no-brainer. What you can purchase under the Member's Mark label is a quality bourbon at an affordable price — perfect for everyday sipping and casual cocktail making.
When using Member's Mark bourbon, of course, there's always the super low-maintenance option to enjoy a pour over ice. You could even use this bourbon for budget-friendly classics like Manhattans or an old-fashioned. Although, if you're wanting to elevate your at-home beverage, you could lean into the birthplace of bourbon and make a mint julep. Best served with crushed ice, this cocktail is a simple way to enjoy your bourbon while imagining you're soaking up the spring weather and horses at Churchill Downs. You can even bake with it — and with a deal this great, it won't feel as sacrilegious to use bourbon to make an excitingly boozy, homemade bread pudding.