For More Exciting Bread Pudding, You're Going To Need Bourbon

When it comes to desserts that are the ultimate comfort foods, it's hard to beat bread pudding. The warmth of flavors, the sweet, soft, milk-soaked bread, it all combines to make a dish worthy of Grandma's kitchen table. But just because bread pudding is good doesn't mean it can't be better or more exciting. We spoke to two incredible chefs and they both agreed — booze belongs in bread pudding, and that goes double for bourbon.

The first expert guest Food Republic sat down with is the legendary Dominique Ansel, fresh off debuting a unique new limited-time dessert collaboration with Talenti Gelato & Sorbetto at Dominique Ansel Bakery that features vanilla gelato, espresso fudge, shortbread, and snickerdoodle cookies. Ansel weighed in on the question of when to add bourbon during the cooking process.

"If you are adding alcohol to a soak for bread pudding ... it's best to add it into the custard or batter that you soak with," he said. The soak can vary in length, generally somewhere between eight hours and overnight, but it's the crucial, and yes, long, step you can't skip for good bread pudding. This will allow the bread to absorb all the flavor and moisture, yielding the most delicate, delectable dessert imaginable. That said, those looking to cut a corner can swap custard for melted ice cream and simply add the bourbon to the sugary soup, which requires less soaking time.