'$7 For A Hot Dog Is Robbery:' The Expensive Fast Food Fans Are Tired Of Paying For

When you're used to grabbing a bite from places like Sam's Club and Costco, where a hot dog and a drink will only set you back $1.50 or less, a $7 price tag can be rather shocking. This is the case for many patrons of Five Guys, who are often less than impressed by the high cost of the fast food chain's hot dog offering.

One YouTuber compared a $7.49 Five Guys hot dog to the $1.63 Kirkland Signature dog found at Costco (with prices factoring in the cost of taxes). Taste preferences aside, users in the comments could not get over the price of the Five Guys hot dog. One user exclaimed, "[Five] Guys selling hotdogs for over [$7] is what a supervillain would do."

Depending on where you are located, a $7 Five Guys hot dog actually doesn't seem so bad in comparison. The fast food chain's prices can vary quite drastically by region — in some New York City locations, a typical Five Guys hot dog will set you back almost $9 before taxes, with an extra charge to add premium toppings like cheese and bacon. One Redditor spoke up against the high cost of hot dogs in general, writing, "It's one of those things that are so cheap and easy to make at home that almost any margin that a restaurant charges feels like a rip off." Five Guys might want to take note before it ends up losing loyal (yet frustrated) customers.