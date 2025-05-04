'$7 For A Hot Dog Is Robbery:' The Expensive Fast Food Fans Are Tired Of Paying For
When you're used to grabbing a bite from places like Sam's Club and Costco, where a hot dog and a drink will only set you back $1.50 or less, a $7 price tag can be rather shocking. This is the case for many patrons of Five Guys, who are often less than impressed by the high cost of the fast food chain's hot dog offering.
One YouTuber compared a $7.49 Five Guys hot dog to the $1.63 Kirkland Signature dog found at Costco (with prices factoring in the cost of taxes). Taste preferences aside, users in the comments could not get over the price of the Five Guys hot dog. One user exclaimed, "[Five] Guys selling hotdogs for over [$7] is what a supervillain would do."
Depending on where you are located, a $7 Five Guys hot dog actually doesn't seem so bad in comparison. The fast food chain's prices can vary quite drastically by region — in some New York City locations, a typical Five Guys hot dog will set you back almost $9 before taxes, with an extra charge to add premium toppings like cheese and bacon. One Redditor spoke up against the high cost of hot dogs in general, writing, "It's one of those things that are so cheap and easy to make at home that almost any margin that a restaurant charges feels like a rip off." Five Guys might want to take note before it ends up losing loyal (yet frustrated) customers.
Five Guys has a rather expensive reputation
The Five Guys hot dog is not the only thing on the menu that has caused fans to worry about their budget constraints — thanks to the restaurant's many high-priced offerings, it has earned a reputation for being one of the most costly quick-service meals around. For years, fans have wondered why exactly the fast food chain is so expensive, especially when other fast food joints, like Taco Bell, have remained so affordable. Ultimately, Five Guys costs so much for the same reason it is so beloved: top-shelf ingredients (something that Taco Bell can't necessarily boast, unfortunately for fans of the Cheesy Gordita Crunch).
Five Guys founder Jerry Murrell once told Inc. Magazine that the price of burgers is in constant flux. "We raise our prices to reflect whatever our food costs are," he shared. "So, if the mayonnaise guy triples his price, we pay triple for the mayonnaise ... [and] then we'll increase the price of our product." Five Guys makes its burgers with always-fresh, never-frozen beef, and prides itself on using fresh, top-quality foods from its hot dog buns all the way to the peanut oil in the fryers. Clearly, this comes at a high cost to the consumer, but they also receive a top-notch product, which has kept many fans coming back for more even if they have to pay a higher price. Five Guys is the perfect example of the phrase, "You get what you pay for."