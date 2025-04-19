This Crunchy Topping Is The Star Of Venezuelan-Style Hot Dogs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's well-known that hot dogs are a beloved food. Not only is there a wide range of tried-and-true hot dog toppings to explore, but there are also regional variations you may not have even heard of. But one version we're currently obsessed with? Venezuelan-style hot dogs. While the basic recipe typically includes shredded cabbage, white onion, and a mixture of condiments, there's one special ingredient that brings a textural twist: crispy potato sticks. To learn more about this unique topping, we spoke to Nicole Hunn, recipe developer and founder of Gluten Free on a Shoestring.

"When it comes to Venezuelan-style hot dogs, crispy potato sticks are a must," Hunn said. "They add that salty crunch that contrasts beautifully with the softness of the bun and the juiciness of the hot dog." While some people may choose to make their own, grabbing a bag of potato sticks from the supermarket — we like these ones by Better Made — is the easiest and most popular way to include these. When added to the hot dog, they bring an element that you may have never known was missing from a traditional one. "It's about texture and fun[;] each bite is layered and satisfying," Hunn added. Once you start enjoying Venezuelan-style hot dogs, don't be surprised if you start sneaking these little crispy treats onto every hot dog you make.