Bury Your Fried Chicken Before Cooking It For A Crispier Bite

Giving your chicken a proper flouring is just the first step in achieving the crispy, crunchy fried delicacy. During it's restful stay in your fridge, Rocco Carulli recommends looking for visual cues that will let you know it's time to put your chicken in the pan. "When the surface looks a little pasty or tacky instead of dry, that's your green light to fry."

But before you even consider turning on the stove, make sure you have two thermometers handy — the first is for testing the oil. Keeping it around 300 degrees Fahrenheit will help it crisp nicely on the outside without overcooking the meat, though you can venture as high as 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Dropping the chicken pieces into the oil will reduce the temperature, so keep an eye on your thermometer — oil that's not hot enough is one surefire way to wind up with a soggy crust on your fried chicken.

The second thermometer is for checking the chicken's doneness — you'll want to aim for an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Once it's there, and you remove it from the pan, it will need time to rest, just like any other meat after it's cooked. Place the pieces on wire racks, arranged over paper towel-lined plates or cookie trays to soak up any excess oil and maintain the crispiness you worked so hard to achieve.