Bury Your Fried Chicken Before Cooking It For A Crispier Bite
One of the hallmarks of a perfectly fried piece of chicken is its ultra-crispy texture. And while there may be plenty of tips out there for making the crispiest version, Rocco Carulli, the owner and executive chef of R HOUSE, has the perfect trick for creating a crunchy exterior on your fried chicken. According to the expert, you need to be burying your chicken in flour. "[This method] gives the coating time to stick, hydrate, and firm up — which means fewer bald spots and way more crunch," Carulli told Food Republic, citing that adhesion and texture are most important. "I recommend doing it in the fridge — [it] keeps the chicken safe and helps the crust set up."
You can use Carulli's method for nearly any fried chicken recipe you have handy. It can work if you're just using seasoned flour, dredging it in buttermilk, or opting for an egg wash first. Just be sure to pat the chicken dry before you incorporate the other ingredients. Then, pop your uncooked, buried chicken in the fridge and let the flour work its magic.
More tips for cooking the perfect fried chicken
Giving your chicken a proper flouring is just the first step in achieving the crispy, crunchy fried delicacy. During it's restful stay in your fridge, Rocco Carulli recommends looking for visual cues that will let you know it's time to put your chicken in the pan. "When the surface looks a little pasty or tacky instead of dry, that's your green light to fry."
But before you even consider turning on the stove, make sure you have two thermometers handy — the first is for testing the oil. Keeping it around 300 degrees Fahrenheit will help it crisp nicely on the outside without overcooking the meat, though you can venture as high as 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Dropping the chicken pieces into the oil will reduce the temperature, so keep an eye on your thermometer — oil that's not hot enough is one surefire way to wind up with a soggy crust on your fried chicken.
The second thermometer is for checking the chicken's doneness — you'll want to aim for an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Once it's there, and you remove it from the pan, it will need time to rest, just like any other meat after it's cooked. Place the pieces on wire racks, arranged over paper towel-lined plates or cookie trays to soak up any excess oil and maintain the crispiness you worked so hard to achieve.