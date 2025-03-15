Why It's Crucial To Have 2 Thermometers When Making Fried Chicken

It's easy to see why fried chicken is considered a comfort food — served up hot, it's got a crispy outer coating (made even better through double-dredging), while inside waits juicy, tender meat. You might have a favorite fried chicken spot to visit for dine-in or carry-out — Publix's offering is surprisingly good — but it's a special treat to make it at home, and it's a fairly straightforward process. However, you do need certain kitchen tools to pull it off, including two thermometers, according to celebrity chef Art Smith who spoke with us at Food Republic. "One should monitor the oil temperature, and another should check the internal temp of the chicken," he advised.

It might seem like a bit much (two thermometers, really?) but in order to successfully brown and crisp up your fried chicken, you need the oil to be at the correct temperature, neither too high, nor too low. Meanwhile, you also need to make sure that your chicken is cooked through. "A pro tip," said Smith, "sometimes I expose the bone slightly to ensure it cooks evenly," and you can't use the same thermometer for both tasks. Two it is.