Why It's Crucial To Have 2 Thermometers When Making Fried Chicken
It's easy to see why fried chicken is considered a comfort food — served up hot, it's got a crispy outer coating (made even better through double-dredging), while inside waits juicy, tender meat. You might have a favorite fried chicken spot to visit for dine-in or carry-out — Publix's offering is surprisingly good — but it's a special treat to make it at home, and it's a fairly straightforward process. However, you do need certain kitchen tools to pull it off, including two thermometers, according to celebrity chef Art Smith who spoke with us at Food Republic. "One should monitor the oil temperature, and another should check the internal temp of the chicken," he advised.
It might seem like a bit much (two thermometers, really?) but in order to successfully brown and crisp up your fried chicken, you need the oil to be at the correct temperature, neither too high, nor too low. Meanwhile, you also need to make sure that your chicken is cooked through. "A pro tip," said Smith, "sometimes I expose the bone slightly to ensure it cooks evenly," and you can't use the same thermometer for both tasks. Two it is.
The proper oil temperature(s) for fried chicken
Fried chicken should only be dunked in a cooking oil that maintains a mostly steady temperature (it's why a thermometer is so crucial). "For temperature," Smith began, "start bone-in chicken at 285 degrees Fahrenheit and bring it up to 325 degrees Fahrenheit." Boneless chicken, especially, according to Smith, should be fried at 325 degrees Fahrenheit.
It's also important to make sure the "internal temperature of your chicken reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit at the thickest part near the bone," said Smith. You can do that by removing a piece with tongs and slipping the meat thermometer in. If you don't want to be checking every single piece, if there is a clear thickest piece in each batch, check the temperature of that one first. If it reads 165 degrees, the rest should, too.
Also, it's critical that you "don't overcrowd the fryer," Smith advised. This can reduce the temperature of the oil, making your breading oil-logged and soggy, and adding minutes onto your cook time. Cook in batches of three pieces, or four if they're small, instead. Smith also said you shouldn't move your chicken around too much while it's frying, either.
Which oils you should use to fry your chicken in
Now that you know how hot your oil needs to be, you can make an informed decision on which oil you want to use. "Old-school cooks swear by lard, but since I serve my fried chicken worldwide, I stick with oils that are more accessible," said Smith. "My top choices are rice bran oil, sunflower oil, avocado oil, and rapeseed oil."
He acknowledges that duck fat is amazing for frying chicken, since it imbues so much rich flavor into the pieces of chicken, but it can be expensive. Smith also finds peanut oil to be a good option, but you should avoid it unless you are absolutely sure that no one who will eat the fried chicken has a peanut allergy.
Finally, you can use olive oil but, warned Smith, "... be extra careful since it has a lower smoke point." For extra virgin olive oil, the smoke point starts at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, so if you're using a thermometer to gauge the oil's temperature, keep a close eye on it, since you'll be in that range.