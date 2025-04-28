What's Really In Wendy's Fish Sandwich?
When Lenten season rolls around — that time of year when Catholics refrain from eating meat on Fridays — fish sandwiches suddenly become popular on fast-food menus. Some restaurants, like McDonald's, have fish year round. Others only feature the sandwich for a limited time. Wendy's has had a fish sandwich made with wild caught North Pacific cod on its seasonal menu since 1991. Back then the tasty snack was served on a soft toasted bun with a creamy dill tartar sauce, dill pickles, and lettuce. Wendy's claimed that their sandwich was better than other quick service restaurants because it featured premium fish that was easily recognizable.
Yet, the fan favorite changed in 2021. According to the chain, the switch to wild caught Alaskan pollock was made because of sustainability issues. Excessive fishing of cod has led to pollock becoming more accessible and cheaper. In the meantime, regulations are in place to prevent overfishing of pollock. Only 15% of the population is fished each year off the coasts of Canada and the United States.
Why pollock instead of cod?
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has stated that pollock is a low-mercury fish. Furthermore, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has listed mercury as a neurotoxin — a compound that is suspected of being poisonous to nerve tissue.Limiting your exposure to possibly contaminated fish is the FDA's best advice.
Wendy's isn't the only chain who use pollock in their fish sandwiches. The Fillet-O-Fish from McDonald's and Burger King's Big Fish both contain the cod alternative. Why would restaurants choose to forego a premium fish with a thicker flesh? Believe it or not, cod and pollock are considered part of the same classification of fish. Both are white, flaky fish with versatility. Yet, pollock can be purchased considerably cheaper than cod.
Although pollock is less expensive, it still provides similar nutritional benefits. The fish is a great source of selenium — which has been proven to lower the risk of certain cancers. It can also reduce blood pressure and improve cholesterol. A hundred gram serving of pollock provides 23 grams of protein!
Swapping out cod for wild caught pollock is a great deal and worth trying. Just remember that Wendy's Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich is only around for a limited time.