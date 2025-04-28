What's Really In Wendy's Fish Sandwich?

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has stated that pollock is a low-mercury fish. Furthermore, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has listed mercury as a neurotoxin — a compound that is suspected of being poisonous to nerve tissue.Limiting your exposure to possibly contaminated fish is the FDA's best advice.

Wendy's isn't the only chain who use pollock in their fish sandwiches. The Fillet-O-Fish from McDonald's and Burger King's Big Fish both contain the cod alternative. Why would restaurants choose to forego a premium fish with a thicker flesh? Believe it or not, cod and pollock are considered part of the same classification of fish. Both are white, flaky fish with versatility. Yet, pollock can be purchased considerably cheaper than cod.

Although pollock is less expensive, it still provides similar nutritional benefits. The fish is a great source of selenium — which has been proven to lower the risk of certain cancers. It can also reduce blood pressure and improve cholesterol. A hundred gram serving of pollock provides 23 grams of protein!

Swapping out cod for wild caught pollock is a great deal and worth trying. Just remember that Wendy's Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich is only around for a limited time.