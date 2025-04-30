The Best Type Of Shrimp To Use For A Low Country Boil

Of all the hearty ingredients you need for a Low Country boil, shrimp is by far the most important. They're more than just one of the primary proteins — they're a vital source of flavor. We spoke with Debra Clark, recipe developer and founder of Bowl Me Over, to discuss the importance of shrimp in a boil and how to find the best ones to use.

"If you're putting together a proper Low Country boil, you really want to go with shell-on shrimp and heads on too, if you can find them," Clark told Food Republic. "The shells do more than just look the part, they lock in flavor and keep the shrimp from overcooking in that bubbling pot." Low Country boils are absolutely packed with seasonings, so you don't have to worry about shells preventing your shrimp from taking in all that flavor. This is especially true if you use orange juice, the water swap you need for extra flavorful boiled shrimp.

"And those heads are full of rich, briny goodness that add a real depth to the broth," Clark continued. "I usually go for medium to large shrimp, around a 16/20 or 21/25 count, they hold their shape nicely and don't go rubbery." Larger shrimp can spend more time in the pot without overcooking, infusing them with your seasoning blend while also having more time to impart their own deliciousness to everything else. And for most people, any debate between fresh versus frozen shrimp is fairly unimportant.