The Water Swap You Need The Next Time You Boil Shrimp
Up and down the Eastern seaboard, summer means seafood of some variety, whether that's Rhode Island clam cakes, Maine lobster, or a lowcountry boil in the Carolinas. But if you get a little bit deeper, down into Louisiana, it's all about the Cajun seafood boil. Also known as a shrimp boil, this tradition has been around for a long time. It potentially dates back to the 18th century, when the French-Canadian ethnic group known as the Acadians (a name which later evolved into "Cajun") migrated to the Deep South. It's thought that they may have brought this tradition to Louisiana, where it evolved thanks to the local influence of Native American, African, and Spanish culinary traditions.
A classic version of a shrimp boil contains many of the same hearty ingredients as in a lowcountry boil: Shellfish, sausage, corn, and potatoes, which are boiled together in a rich, heavily-seasoned broth. But one way to step things up at your next seafood boil is to think about what it is that you're actually "boiling" — i.e., your cooking liquid. While plain old water is one of the most common bases to use, some creators on TikTok and beyond have turned to orange juice instead to give their shrimp boil a sweet, citrusy tang.
OJ makes for the best seafood boil
Pouring jugs of OJ into a roiling pot of onion, garlic, Old Bay, and Cajun seasoning might sound like a strange mix of flavors, but it's not drastically far off from the components of a traditional shrimp boil. A Cajun seafood boil will typically have whole lemons and lemon infused butter in it, and the final product, usually served on newspaper-lined tables, is often accompanied by fresh lemon wedges. Other recipes call for a couple of navel oranges to be added to the broth.
While plain orange juice will work just fine to add a refreshing sweet-tartness that cuts through the rich seafood, you might try the online creator favorite Tampico Citrus Punch, which contains juice from oranges, tangerines, and lemons. Trying it is as simple as replacing your water with the juice, though it's worth noting that the sweetness may make your boil taste a little less spicy. (You can always counter this by adding more spice, though.)
You might even supplement your OJ with a little apple juice, which will contribute sugar but less acidity. Other versions of a Cajun seafood boil might call for white wine, clam juice, or even beer (though the latter is usually more closely associated with lowcountry boils). Any of these liquids can add even more complexity to an orange juice base.
How orange juice pairs with shrimp boil spices
Citrus juice provides a welcome pairing to the bold, zesty spices in your boil. Old Bay, with its powdered bay leaves bolstered by bright spices like sweet paprika and cayenne, is non-negotiable. Cajun seasoning, which also contains cayenne and paprika, plus oregano, is usually the next partner to turn to. (No matter what recipe you use, there will probably be several forms of paprika involved.)
Zatarain's spice mix is another classic all-around flavor booster, made from spices like mustard seeds, coriander, and red pepper. The company also offers gallon jugs of shrimp boil liquid. Lemon pepper and garlic and onion powder are also important, although fresh garlic, onion, and lemon are recommended if you want a fresher taste.
As for condiments to pair with your cooked meats, potatoes, and more, the sunny flavors of the orange juice are best matched with similarly bright hot sauces and peppers, like vinegary Tabasco or a New Mexican red or green hot sauce. You might want to sprinkle some sweet paprika instead of a smoky one, or consider throwing in serranos or jalapeños for some fresh heat. Either way, one thing is for certain: Your next shrimp boil will not be short on flavor.