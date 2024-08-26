The Water Swap You Need The Next Time You Boil Shrimp

Up and down the Eastern seaboard, summer means seafood of some variety, whether that's Rhode Island clam cakes, Maine lobster, or a lowcountry boil in the Carolinas. But if you get a little bit deeper, down into Louisiana, it's all about the Cajun seafood boil. Also known as a shrimp boil, this tradition has been around for a long time. It potentially dates back to the 18th century, when the French-Canadian ethnic group known as the Acadians (a name which later evolved into "Cajun") migrated to the Deep South. It's thought that they may have brought this tradition to Louisiana, where it evolved thanks to the local influence of Native American, African, and Spanish culinary traditions.

A classic version of a shrimp boil contains many of the same hearty ingredients as in a lowcountry boil: Shellfish, sausage, corn, and potatoes, which are boiled together in a rich, heavily-seasoned broth. But one way to step things up at your next seafood boil is to think about what it is that you're actually "boiling" — i.e., your cooking liquid. While plain old water is one of the most common bases to use, some creators on TikTok and beyond have turned to orange juice instead to give their shrimp boil a sweet, citrusy tang.