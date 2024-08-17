Yes, There Is A Correct Way To Thaw Frozen Shrimp

When it comes to getting a quick-and-easy meal on the dinner table in a flash, it's hard to beat frozen shrimp. Not only is shrimp a delicious source of lean protein, but you can stock up on the frozen variety, keeping a bag or two on hand for simple meals and elegant appetizers.

Of course, those handy-dandy frozen shrimp need to be thawed before cooking — and there is a correct way to thaw shrimp, in addition to some less than ideal, but also safe ways. For best results, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration recommends thawing overnight in the fridge. (You may want to remove shrimp from the bag and place in a colander to avoid the shrimp soaking in their own juices.)

Pressed for time but still want to practice safe shrimp? They can also be thawed in the bag in cold water for 30 minutes, or out of the bag in cold water for 15 minutes. However, be sure to note that thawing shrimp directly in cold water may cause the shellfish to take on excess moisture. Regardless, you will want to make sure that the shrimp are thoroughly patted dry before cooking. To help remove any excess moisture, some chefs recommend "flash cooking" the shrimp before incorporating into a recipe. This method involves sauteing the shrimp on high heat for just a minute or two to allow some of that extra water to be released before removing them from the pan, leaving the juices behind.