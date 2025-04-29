Why Scandinavians Put Cheese In Their Coffee

A centuries-old coffee tradition has been brewing in Finland, Norway, and Sweden, intriguing those who try it with its unexpected combination. This tradition involves blending strong black, boiled coffee with chunks of kaffeost, or "coffee cheese." The tradition traces back to the Sami people of northern Europe, who discovered that adding cheese to their coffee provided warmth and sustenance during the long, frigid winters, and has remained a lasting staple in this heritage. Offering this beverage has also become a symbol of hospitality in Scandinavian culture, as it welcomes guests warmly and showcases a caring gesture.

The cheese, often made from cow, goat, or reindeer milk, is cut into small cubes and placed at the bottom of a cup before hot coffee is poured over it. The heat from the coffee softens the cheese, allowing the kaffeost to soak up the rich flavors of the brew while adding its own mild, slightly sweet taste, and squeaky, chewy texture –- similar to halloumi cheese.

This combination creates a balanced blend of the coffee's bitterness and the cheese's natural sweetness. You can also use bread cheese to make a savory waffle to keep the morning dairy-filled, along with your hot cup of coffee with kaffeost.