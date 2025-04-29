Why Scandinavians Put Cheese In Their Coffee
A centuries-old coffee tradition has been brewing in Finland, Norway, and Sweden, intriguing those who try it with its unexpected combination. This tradition involves blending strong black, boiled coffee with chunks of kaffeost, or "coffee cheese." The tradition traces back to the Sami people of northern Europe, who discovered that adding cheese to their coffee provided warmth and sustenance during the long, frigid winters, and has remained a lasting staple in this heritage. Offering this beverage has also become a symbol of hospitality in Scandinavian culture, as it welcomes guests warmly and showcases a caring gesture.
The cheese, often made from cow, goat, or reindeer milk, is cut into small cubes and placed at the bottom of a cup before hot coffee is poured over it. The heat from the coffee softens the cheese, allowing the kaffeost to soak up the rich flavors of the brew while adding its own mild, slightly sweet taste, and squeaky, chewy texture –- similar to halloumi cheese.
This combination creates a balanced blend of the coffee's bitterness and the cheese's natural sweetness. You can also use bread cheese to make a savory waffle to keep the morning dairy-filled, along with your hot cup of coffee with kaffeost.
The benefits and flavors of kaffeost
Although the idea of adding cheese to coffee might seem unusual to many, kaffeost is more than just a daring experience. Incorporating cheese into coffee adds protein and calcium, making it a nutritionally balanced option compared to regular black coffee. The cheese is typically made without added salt, allowing its natural, slightly sweet flavor to enhance the coffee without overwhelming it. Although, some might add a dash of salt to combat the natural bitterness of the coffee itself.
You will also notice that the added cheese is dry and does not melt, due to its high protein and low fat content. It acts more like a sponge and absorbs the hot coffee. Some variations include additional ingredients like cream or sugar, tailored to individual tastes. However, traditionalists often prefer the drink in its purest form, appreciating the balance between the bold coffee and the mild, creamy cheese. It is also known that Sweden has been ranked as one of the highest coffee-drinking countries in the world.
For those unfamiliar with the taste, kaffeost can be compared texturally to tofu, or the spongy consistency and taste of an earthy cheesecake. The slight sweetness from the heated cheese, also creates a sweet, buttery sensation throughout the coffee, before biting into the savory leftover curds.