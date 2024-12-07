Switch Up The Texture Of Your Tofu With An Easy Prep Step

The beauty of shredded tofu is that it maximizes the contribution of spices and marinades, which makes it the perfect base for a wide variety of recipes. So the most important step is to prep and season the tofu shreds before frying or baking. Press it well to remove excess liquid for the best marinade and oil absorption. For the flavoring, salt and garlic are both a great way to start, but from there feel free to add whatever spice combos suit the recipe you have on hand — oregano and rosemary would be great additions if you're planning on substituting tofu into a pepperoni pizza pasta bake. But if you're going to substitute tofu shreds into a chorizo and manchego nachos recipe, then think chili powder, and maybe a kick of lime juice. The great news is that this simple delight can be transformed with whatever your heart and stomach desire — from smoky BBQ sauces to Asian-inspired marinades with soy sauce and ginger, the flavor possibilities are endless.

Once all is said and done you can turn your tofu shreds into a protein-packed topping for salads, tacos, or rice bowls; mix them into pasta bakes or curries; or pile them onto hot sandwiches, or breakfast burritos. Anywhere you would use ground meat, shredded chicken, or pulled pork, just grab a block of tofu and a grater and you can whip up a satisfying and flavor-packed plant-based version.