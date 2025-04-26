Keep Turkey Burgers Together And Give Them Flavor With One Key Fat
Turkey burgers can be a tougher proposition than they might appear on the surface. However, the delicious, nutritious results of a well-made turkey patty are worth the extra effort that comes from mastering the cooking process. That's why Food Republic spoke to Abe Kamarck, Founder and CEO at True Made Foods, a company whose motto is, "Bringing BBQ Back to Its Roots," about the best way to cook a turkey burger with maximal flavor and minimal structural disintegration.
Kamarck considers the challenges two-fold when it comes to cooking turkey burgers. "First, they can be extremely dry and bland because there is very little fat, and you have to cook poultry to a higher temp (160 [degrees Fahrenheit]) for safety," he said. "Second, they fall apart extremely easily and typically need some kind of emulsifier to hold them together."
Anyone who has had a turkey burger fall apart on the grill can testify to the latter point. That's why Kamarck suggests a simple but delicious solution: bacon fat. "I have found that a tablespoon of bacon fat per pound of turkey works very well, but it depends on what else you're putting in the burger," he explained. For really impressive results, adding a water-rich veggie like mushrooms can yield juicy turkey burgers – plus, we all know that mushrooms and bacon are a flavor combo made in umami heaven.
What's needed besides bacon fat
For those who eat pork, bacon makes everything better. That's a given, right? Cornbread, pasta, shoot, even whiskey cocktails benefit from a little bacon fat wash. But unfortunately, when it comes to the temperamental nature of a turkey burger, it's not quite as simple as adding bacon fat and solving all your problems.
That doesn't mean it doesn't serve a valuable purpose in addressing Abe Kamarck's two areas of concern, though. "Bacon fat helps solve the first problem, adding moisture and flavor that lasts as the burgers cook." It's the second issue where a multi-pronged approach is needed. "The bacon fat can also work as an emulsifier, helping with structure," he explained. "However, it's not the best emulsifier, and you should probably also use eggs or mayo as well."
If using mayonnaise in your turkey burger mix is an unfamiliar trick, it's one worth familiarizing yourself with. Mayo is a hydration powerhouse, capable of bringing untold levels of moisture to everything from chocolate cake to tuna salad. In a burger mix, it can help the patties stick together while also providing the moisture needed to get the perfect sear while the interior stays mouth-wateringly juicy. For an extra-DIY twist, you can even make the mayonnaise yourself. All you need is oil, lemon juice, white wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, and an egg for a delicious, entirely natural binder.