Keep Turkey Burgers Together And Give Them Flavor With One Key Fat

Turkey burgers can be a tougher proposition than they might appear on the surface. However, the delicious, nutritious results of a well-made turkey patty are worth the extra effort that comes from mastering the cooking process. That's why Food Republic spoke to Abe Kamarck, Founder and CEO at True Made Foods, a company whose motto is, "Bringing BBQ Back to Its Roots," about the best way to cook a turkey burger with maximal flavor and minimal structural disintegration.

Kamarck considers the challenges two-fold when it comes to cooking turkey burgers. "First, they can be extremely dry and bland because there is very little fat, and you have to cook poultry to a higher temp (160 [degrees Fahrenheit]) for safety," he said. "Second, they fall apart extremely easily and typically need some kind of emulsifier to hold them together."

Anyone who has had a turkey burger fall apart on the grill can testify to the latter point. That's why Kamarck suggests a simple but delicious solution: bacon fat. "I have found that a tablespoon of bacon fat per pound of turkey works very well, but it depends on what else you're putting in the burger," he explained. For really impressive results, adding a water-rich veggie like mushrooms can yield juicy turkey burgers – plus, we all know that mushrooms and bacon are a flavor combo made in umami heaven.