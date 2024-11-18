For Juicy Turkey Burgers, Try Adding One Humble Veggie

For many home chefs, crafting turkey burgers with the right balance of flavor and perfect amount of moisture can be a challenging task. While the recommended temperature for turkey burgers is 165 degrees Fahrenheit, making sure they don't dry out can be stressful even with a thermometer. And the reason your turkey burgers might be falling apart on the grill is often associated with their lack of moisture. Fortunately, you can fix this problem using fresh mushrooms.

The next time you prepare a batch of turkey burgers, in addition to adding your favorite spices, include up to eight ounces of minced mushrooms for every pound of meat. Mushrooms are made up of approximately 90% water, yet they're also rich in umami flavor. Not only can they keep your turkey burgers moist, but this veggie's distinct flavor may also give your patties a more savory taste.

There are no specific guidelines when it comes to the variety of mushrooms you choose. For a meatier consistency, try portobello or baby bella mushrooms. For a milder flavor, use the white button variety. Use a food processor or sharp knife to chop your mushrooms into tiny pieces, so they blend better into the ground turkey. While you can certainly add raw mushrooms, you can also saute these veggies with your favorite aromatics and seasonings beforehand. This creates a nutritious and flavorful addition to ensure your next round of burgers is extra juicy and delicious.