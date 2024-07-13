Use Bacon Fat To Add A Savory, Smoky Twist To Whiskey Cocktails

Meat and booze go together brilliantly — especially whiskey and smoky bacon, yes, even when they're served in the same glass. If you've ever had a bacon-infused old fashioned, you'll know that the idea isn't as unconventional as it first sounds. After all, it's a way of combining two favorite flavors to create a drink that's intensely savory, complex, and satisfying.

This creative way of revamping classic cocktails features a technique known as fat-washing. The process involves infusing the spirit with liquid fat. Once the mixture has been chilled in the freezer, the fat solidifies at the top and can then be removed. Because fat can dissolve in ethanol, the resulting liquid is full of rich flavor when strained.

Fat-washing exploded in popularity in the drinks scene around the mid-2000s, and one of the most well-known examples is the Benton's old fashioned cocktail. Said to have been created by bartender Don Lee at New York's PDT (Please Don't Tell) bar in 2007, the drink was centered around bourbon infused (or fat-washed) with smoky bacon. The liquor was mixed with maple syrup for a touch of sweetness, a couple of dashes of Angostura bitters for a balanced finish, and a twist of orange for a zesty touch to bring the whole thing together. Other versions of bacon-whiskey cocktails are sometimes garnished with a strip of the meat. However it's served, it's a drink that's always packed with flavor.