Use Bacon Fat To Add A Savory, Smoky Twist To Whiskey Cocktails
Meat and booze go together brilliantly — especially whiskey and smoky bacon, yes, even when they're served in the same glass. If you've ever had a bacon-infused old fashioned, you'll know that the idea isn't as unconventional as it first sounds. After all, it's a way of combining two favorite flavors to create a drink that's intensely savory, complex, and satisfying.
This creative way of revamping classic cocktails features a technique known as fat-washing. The process involves infusing the spirit with liquid fat. Once the mixture has been chilled in the freezer, the fat solidifies at the top and can then be removed. Because fat can dissolve in ethanol, the resulting liquid is full of rich flavor when strained.
Fat-washing exploded in popularity in the drinks scene around the mid-2000s, and one of the most well-known examples is the Benton's old fashioned cocktail. Said to have been created by bartender Don Lee at New York's PDT (Please Don't Tell) bar in 2007, the drink was centered around bourbon infused (or fat-washed) with smoky bacon. The liquor was mixed with maple syrup for a touch of sweetness, a couple of dashes of Angostura bitters for a balanced finish, and a twist of orange for a zesty touch to bring the whole thing together. Other versions of bacon-whiskey cocktails are sometimes garnished with a strip of the meat. However it's served, it's a drink that's always packed with flavor.
How to fat-wash whiskey with bacon for a tasty cocktail
The good news for fans of carnivorous concoctions is that meat-flavored cocktails have been on the rise. Bacon delivers a very special extra-savory result, and it's not actually that difficult if you want to try out the technique at home and make classic cocktails with a porky twist.
Firstly, you need to cook your bacon in a skillet to get the fat. You'll need an ounce of fat to infuse a standard-size bottle of bourbon for a subtle result that isn't too overpowering. Choose smoky bacon for its great taste, and make sure to use fresh fat to avoid any unpleasant flavor. Cooking the strips slowly over a low heat is a handy hack for bacon lovers, and guarantees you get a good amount of grease.
To infuse the spirit, first decant the full bottle into a clean, non-porous container. Strain an ounce of the warm bacon fat into the spirit, let it sit at room temperature for around four to six hours, then place it in the freezer for a couple of hours, so the fat becomes solid. Skim off any large pieces of fat using a slotted spoon, and then strain the mixture back into your whiskey bottle (or another clean vessel) using a cheesecloth or coffee filter. You can use the flavorful bourbon to mix a classic old fashioned or other whiskey cocktail with unbelievable depth and richness.
Try using other fats for uniquely flavored cocktails
All sorts of fats can be used for fat-washing, from peanut butter to coconut oil. And they can be used to infuse a number of different spirits if you want to experiment beyond bacon and bourbon. For a simple yet delicious result, try infusing rum with butter for a rich, creamy, and smooth spirit that's perfect on its own or mixed into sweet and spicy cocktails. Just gently melt a stick of salted butter, add it to a container with a bottle of rum, then rest, chill, and strain it as with the bacon technique.
If you fancy getting more creative, think about pairing complementary flavors. For example, you could fat-wash gin with sesame oil as a base for fantastically fragrant cocktails. Try Campari with coconut oil to make a negroni with a tropical feel. Or infuse dry gin or vodka with extra virgin olive oil and herbs for an aromatic martini that's bound to impress. You don't need to heat liquid oils first; simply add them to the spirit, infuse for several hours, then freeze overnight, so the fat can solidify before straining.
To keep things meaty, there are plenty of ways to beef up your booze, forgive the pun, with incredible savory flavors. You could infuse mezcal with pork fat for an intensely smoky flavor. Or try fat-washing rye with duck fat to create a unique sazerac, or with beef tallow for an old fashioned that's anything but.