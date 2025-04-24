Why You Shouldn't Cook Frozen Burgers On A Gas Or Charcoal Grill

While there are quite a few fast food restaurants that serve burgers made from always-fresh, never-frozen beef patties, there are just as many, if not more, that still cook patties that have been stored in the freezer — and that's okay. It isn't so much whether or not you use frozen meat that matters, but how you choose to cook it. If you were tempted by the convenience of pre-formed frozen burger patties (or you made them yourself and then froze them), you might be wondering if you can skip the thaw and cook them directly on your gas or charcoal grill. Food Republic spoke with Abe Kamarck, founder and CEO at True Made Foods (where they're "Bringing BBQ Back to its Roots"), who told us, "I would not recommend using frozen burgers on a gas or charcoal grill."

At-home grilling aficionados may want to think twice before tossing a frozen patty onto the grill. "Frozen burgers were designed for the food service industry, and were meant to be used on flat top grills that cook and sear evenly," the expert shared. He explained that this same design is not true of charcoal or gas grills, "where there are different [temperature] exposures as the burger is exposed to an open flame and a hot metal bar at different intervals." While it is safe to grill frozen burgers directly on the grates from a foodborne illness perspective, it can obviously take a lot longer and it tends to result in uneven cooking.