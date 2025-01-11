The Temperature Rule To Follow That Kills Bacteria In Your Beef

While beef may be delicious when cooked from anything from blue to well-done, there's only one surefire way to eliminate the presence of bacteria and parasites. Your meat must reach a certain internal temperature to become a hostile environment to microbes, but that temperature differs depending on the beef itself.

From burgers to meatballs, ground beef is especially vulnerable to bacteria. Grinding meat mixes all the bacteria found on the surface of a cut through the whole batch. Because of this, ordering a rare hamburger is far less safe than ordering a rare steak. Therefore, it's vital that you cook your ground beef to a safe internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit before consuming it.

Since steaks, roasts, and other cuts mostly only have bacteria on their surface, agencies like the USDA and FDA suggest reaching an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit. There are a lot of steak temperature terms that don't mean anything, but when you order a "rare" steak at a restaurant, it's unlikely that it will be cooked higher than 120 Fahrenheit — which, while likely safe enough, doesn't have the government's stamp of approval. Determining the internal temperature of beef is nothing complicated, and in fact, there are many tricks online for both ground beef and steaks. While an accurate meat thermometer is the best tool, there are several others you can use if you don't have one available.