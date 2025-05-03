What Is The Sam's Club Return Policy For Food?
When choosing to sign up for a membership to a wholesale establishment, it's natural to only consider factors like overall prices, cost of joining, and member benefits. But when comparing places like Costco and Sam's Club, don't overlook the return policies. Yes, it may seem strange — or even feel wrong — to think that you can just return food to the grocery store, but Sam's Club's satisfaction guarantee allows customers to return or exchange goods they are not happy with.
When it comes to returning food, Sam's Club has this to say about perishable items: "If you aren't satisfied with the quality of a perishable item, we'll replace or refund it." The website then explains that you shouldn't actually return the perishable item, but instead dispose of it once you've received a refund or replacement. Customers can do this either at their local Sam's Club or by contacting a help line if the perishable item was ordered online.
Note that there is no mention of needing a receipt — just your membership card number and order number if purchased online — but many Sam's Club members who have made returns in the past suggest having the receipt with you just in case. It's also worth mentioning that Sam's Club doesn't have a specific policy for non-perishable food items, but the safest bet is to follow the same steps used for returning perishables.
Other returns at Sam's Club
Sam's Club doesn't just sell food, but everything from home appliances to healthcare prescriptions. In that vein, Sam's Club has specific guidelines for returning certain items that don't fall into the perishable food category. On its return website, you'll find that certain major appliances, motorsports items, and cell phones must be returned within 90, 30, and 14 days respectively. On the other hand, a handful of items can only be returned based on the individual store's policy; this includes goods like alcohol, eyeglasses, and tobacco.
Note that there are indeed items that cannot be returned at all. These include gift cards, prescriptions, and custom-made goods. In all of these cases — whether you're trying to return a brand new microwave or a custom cake you ordered online after taking advantage of the Sam's Club bakery perk Costco wishes it had — it's best to call ahead or visit your Sam's Club directly. While it may not be the simplest return policy compared to other grocery stores, Sam's Club does appear to be forgiving and cooperative when it comes to refunds and replacements. Just be sure to read up on the return policy for non-perishables before making a major purchase so there are no surprises. Otherwise, any problems pertaining to food returns are easily solved thanks to Sam's Club's satisfaction guarantee — so long as you don't abuse the privilege.