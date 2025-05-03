What Is The Sam's Club Return Policy For Food?

When choosing to sign up for a membership to a wholesale establishment, it's natural to only consider factors like overall prices, cost of joining, and member benefits. But when comparing places like Costco and Sam's Club, don't overlook the return policies. Yes, it may seem strange — or even feel wrong — to think that you can just return food to the grocery store, but Sam's Club's satisfaction guarantee allows customers to return or exchange goods they are not happy with.

When it comes to returning food, Sam's Club has this to say about perishable items: "If you aren't satisfied with the quality of a perishable item, we'll replace or refund it." The website then explains that you shouldn't actually return the perishable item, but instead dispose of it once you've received a refund or replacement. Customers can do this either at their local Sam's Club or by contacting a help line if the perishable item was ordered online.

Note that there is no mention of needing a receipt — just your membership card number and order number if purchased online — but many Sam's Club members who have made returns in the past suggest having the receipt with you just in case. It's also worth mentioning that Sam's Club doesn't have a specific policy for non-perishable food items, but the safest bet is to follow the same steps used for returning perishables.