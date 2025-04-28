The Unconventional Cake Cutting Technique You Should Be Using For Less Crumbs

While flavor is the cornerstone of any good cake, presentation can really elevate your dessert-eating experience — especially when serving a crowd of hungry friends and family. But even the most perfectly frosted cake loses its elegance if the slices come out messy, uneven, or full of crumb trails that smear into the icing. Luckily, there's a simple trick to avoid this: slicing your cake horizontally instead of vertically.

That's right — rather than the usual top-down cut, flip your knife upside down (with the tip pointing towards the floor) and gently slide it through the side of your cake, moving inward until you reach the center. This sideways approach glides cleanly through the layers, keeping crumbs from smudging into your delicately piped frosting or littering your serving platter.

For the most even slices, mark the center point of the cake beforehand to use as a visual guide for slicing. While you could use this technique on nearly any cake, it's especially helpful for those with contrasting colors in the sponge and frosting — where every smudge shows.