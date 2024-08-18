For Easy Cake Cutting, Break Out The Dental Floss

Bringing your dental floss into the kitchen might not be as crazy as it sounds. It is actually a nifty tool that gives you precision cuts where you'd least expect them. While it doesn't replace a knife altogether, it will be your go-to when you need that fine cut for a food that is soft and delicate.

Floss is excellent for cutting soft cakes like cheesecake, layer cake, or birthday cake. It doesn't get stuck in the icing and drag on each piece like a knife would and it's a secret weapon to whip out when you are baking cinnamon rolls or cutting cookie logs. The precise, even cut of the floss keeps the cinnamon filling inside the dough and allows the cookie to stay round instead of having funky edges from an unruly knife cut.

To get a clean cut, start with a long piece of the floss, making sure it is bigger than whatever you are trying to cut. Then, slowly glide the floss through the soft surface. If you are using it to cut cinnamon rolls or cookie dough, slide it underneath the roll, cross it from above to form a loop, and pull in the opposite direction.