The Best Knife To Use For Cutting Cake Might Not Be In Your Kitchen (Yet)

Whether you're making an elegant Meyer lemon and olive oil cake, crafting a light and airy Chantilly cake with berries, or baking a bold Brooklyn blackout cake, much effort goes into executing an attractive and delicious result. It's frustrating, therefore, when attempts to cut your beautiful dessert result in smushed layers, smeared frosting, and other mishaps. But using the correct knife can help ensure your slices come out just as pretty as your intact cake. For expert insight on which cutting utensil is best for dividing up this baked confection, Food Republic spoke with Laura Kanya, research and development chef at Ann Clark Ltd.

When it comes to slicing a cake, Kanya explained that a tomato knife is the best tool you can have on hand. "A tomato knife has a thinner, narrow, serrated blade that is ideal for cutting tomatoes, but also for slicing cake," Kanya shared. "The serrated edge allows you to cut through cake layers with minimal pressure, reducing the amount that the frosting smears and layers collapse as you cut the cake. The narrow blade also reduces the surface area of the knife to the cake — there is less area for crumbs and frosting to get caught. The result is cleaner, neater slices of cake."

A tomato knife may not be a tool you currently possess among your kitchen gadgetry. The good news is that you can get a good one for a fairly low cost, like this Tomato Slicer Knife from Rada Cutlery. If you do a lot of baking, it's well worth the investment.