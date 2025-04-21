The UK's Beloved Steakhouse Chain That You Won't Find In The US

With a hop, skip, and a jump (and a rather long flight, depending on your take-off location), you'll find yourself across the pond — in the land of Austen, Idris Elba, Shakespeare, golden beer-battered fish and chips, and dreamy high tea (not to be confused with afternoon tea, of course). But hark — you're craving a steak, you say? There's no Texas Roadhouse here, America's most popular casual restaurant chain.

No, you'll have to settle for a British chain, Miller and Carter — and by settle, we do mean enjoy thoroughly. Established back in 2006 by its parent company, Mitchells & Butlers, this popular steakhouse is a local favorite, with more than 120 locations across the United Kingdom.

There are plenty of reasons Miller and Carter strikes a chord of envy within us Americans — the steakhouse was awarded the title "Masters of Steak" by the Craft Guild of Chefs, which isn't given to just anyone. The Guild looks at everything from how the steaks are cooked to how the cattle that provide those steaks are raised (and butchered). A Master Butcher oversees the aging of the company's steaks — which are all cut by hand, save for the monstrous T-bone.

Miller and Carter is so dedicated to providing top-notch beef to its guests that it insists every single head chef goes to the company's own steak school, learning everything about the process of making quality steaks, from "Farm to Fork" (per Miller and Carter). The only thing better? Idris Elba. Possibly — depending on how much you love steak, we guess.