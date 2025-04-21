The UK's Beloved Steakhouse Chain That You Won't Find In The US
With a hop, skip, and a jump (and a rather long flight, depending on your take-off location), you'll find yourself across the pond — in the land of Austen, Idris Elba, Shakespeare, golden beer-battered fish and chips, and dreamy high tea (not to be confused with afternoon tea, of course). But hark — you're craving a steak, you say? There's no Texas Roadhouse here, America's most popular casual restaurant chain.
No, you'll have to settle for a British chain, Miller and Carter — and by settle, we do mean enjoy thoroughly. Established back in 2006 by its parent company, Mitchells & Butlers, this popular steakhouse is a local favorite, with more than 120 locations across the United Kingdom.
There are plenty of reasons Miller and Carter strikes a chord of envy within us Americans — the steakhouse was awarded the title "Masters of Steak" by the Craft Guild of Chefs, which isn't given to just anyone. The Guild looks at everything from how the steaks are cooked to how the cattle that provide those steaks are raised (and butchered). A Master Butcher oversees the aging of the company's steaks — which are all cut by hand, save for the monstrous T-bone.
Miller and Carter is so dedicated to providing top-notch beef to its guests that it insists every single head chef goes to the company's own steak school, learning everything about the process of making quality steaks, from "Farm to Fork" (per Miller and Carter). The only thing better? Idris Elba. Possibly — depending on how much you love steak, we guess.
The sides maketh the meal
During a visit to a Miller and Carter Steakhouse, quality beef cooked just how you like is only the beginning. Every steak (which is aged 30 days from very specific breeds bred for their quality) comes with a set of sides at no additional fee: your choice of steak sauce, a signature crispy onion loaf, an iceberg wedge salad, a side, and a grilled balsamic-glazed tomato.
The steak sauce isn't your typical A1 — you can choose from red wine reduction, Stilton and white port sauce, bone marrow béarnaise, beef dripping sauce, and three peppercorn sauce. Your server will also offer you your choice of dressing for your wedge, ranging from your typical vinaigrette to a mixture of garlic mayo and Grana Padano. Lastly, your additional side can be chunky chips, seasoned fries, sauteed greens and chantenay carrots, baby new potatoes, or mashed potatoes — and not just standard mash; it's camembert mashed potato.
Then there are the signature sides, which include those previously listed as well as barbecue ribs, slow-cooked beef shin, brisket and short rib mac and cheese, and millionaire triple cooked chips. And those are just the basics that come with your meal — Miller and Carter's menu also offers a wide variety of starters and sharables to round out your dining experience. If a chance sighting of Idris Elba doesn't have your heart a-thumping, then your steak and the truly mesmerizing assortment of sides will.