Why Filipino Hot Dogs Are Unlike Any Other
Here in America, we tend to think we've got the hot dog crown locked up — and not just because of Joey Chestnut's world-record title for hot dog contest victories. But complacency is the death of innovation, and in that creative void, other countries have closed the gap. One of the clearest examples is in the Philippines, home of some of the most interesting and varied uses for hot dogs.
A Filipino-style hot dog has a number of unique components, starting with the iconic bright red hot dog, known for its juicy interior. These vibrant meats are sauteed in garlic oil to give them a deep flavor and also a satisfying snap when bitten into, then topped with a quick-pickled papaya dish called atchara and, perhaps most crucially of all, banana ketchup.
If you've never had banana ketchup before, that name might surprise you, but this condiment, also called banana sauce, is an important part of Filipino barbecue. Created in the 1940s due to a scarcity of tomatoes, this sweet, tangy sauce has endured to this day. It's worth pointing out that the early history of ketchup has nothing to do with tomatoes.
Two final toppings for your Filipino hot dogs are pan-softened onions and crispy garlic slices, a popular addition to many Asian dishes, from ramen to breakfast rice. Assemble these components and enjoy the most complexly delicious suite of flavors you've ever gotten from a hot dog.
Alternate uses for Filipino-style hot dogs
Hot dogs are a popular food in a wide range of Filipino dishes, arising from the American colonial presence and quickly becoming a popular street food. As an ingredient, they're equally as at home on a breakfast plate as they are with dinner, so once you've gotten the hang of this preparation style down, you can, as Taco Bell would say, think outside the bun.
The classic combination of hot dog and banana ketchup used in Filipino-style hot dogs is also implemented in the traditional breakfast food hotsilog, which includes a globe of garlic-fried rice topped with more crispy garlic, a fried egg, and served alongside the aforementioned hot dog. Hot dogs on a stick are also famous street food, featuring a hot dog marinated in banana ketchup, soy sauce, and brown sugar, which is then grilled over small charcoal grills.
But maybe the most widespread cultural export of Filipino hot dogs is spaghetti. The fried chicken chain Jollibee's U.S. expansion has allowed this dish to gain a foothold in America, as it is a commonly ordered side to pair with Jollibee's signature fried chicken. Filipino spaghetti features a sweet take on tomato sauce (yes, you guessed it — banana ketchup once again!), hot dogs, and Velveeta or cheddar cheese.