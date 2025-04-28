Why Filipino Hot Dogs Are Unlike Any Other

Here in America, we tend to think we've got the hot dog crown locked up — and not just because of Joey Chestnut's world-record title for hot dog contest victories. But complacency is the death of innovation, and in that creative void, other countries have closed the gap. One of the clearest examples is in the Philippines, home of some of the most interesting and varied uses for hot dogs.

A Filipino-style hot dog has a number of unique components, starting with the iconic bright red hot dog, known for its juicy interior. These vibrant meats are sauteed in garlic oil to give them a deep flavor and also a satisfying snap when bitten into, then topped with a quick-pickled papaya dish called atchara and, perhaps most crucially of all, banana ketchup.

If you've never had banana ketchup before, that name might surprise you, but this condiment, also called banana sauce, is an important part of Filipino barbecue. Created in the 1940s due to a scarcity of tomatoes, this sweet, tangy sauce has endured to this day. It's worth pointing out that the early history of ketchup has nothing to do with tomatoes.

Two final toppings for your Filipino hot dogs are pan-softened onions and crispy garlic slices, a popular addition to many Asian dishes, from ramen to breakfast rice. Assemble these components and enjoy the most complexly delicious suite of flavors you've ever gotten from a hot dog.