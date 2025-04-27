The Unexpected Condiment To Upgrade Your Store-Bought Brownie Mix

Brownies are one of the most popular bakes among aspiring at-home pastry chefs, and there's no doubt as to why — they're divine! While they're delicious and fairly simple to make, they take time and use up your pantry staples. Thankfully, though, even if you're not a natural baker (or just in search of a quick, easy fix), there are plenty of options when it comes to simple store-bought brownie mixes that can satisfy in no time. All you need to do is add egg, oil, and water to your mix. But if you fancy an equally easy upgrade that'll transform your brownies into the envy of, well, everyone, try replacing that oil with mayo.

Brownies and mayonnaise might seem like an unexpected combination, but mayo has been used by bakers for generations. Its core components are oils and eggs. This means that mayonnaise contains, essentially, a concentrated form of the same ingredients that bakers use to keep their recipes moist and tender, making mayo the perfect substitute for plain oil. The savory, slightly tangy taste of mayonnaise adds a salty complexity to brownies — and everyone knows that sweet and savory brownies are the best. All you've got to do is substitute an equal amount of mayo for the oil your brownie box recipe calls for. Stir the brownie mix with your mayo, eggs, and water then spread evenly into your greased oven tin. Bake that and then you'll end up with the most deliciously gooey and moist brownies.