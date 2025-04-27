The Unexpected Condiment To Upgrade Your Store-Bought Brownie Mix
Brownies are one of the most popular bakes among aspiring at-home pastry chefs, and there's no doubt as to why — they're divine! While they're delicious and fairly simple to make, they take time and use up your pantry staples. Thankfully, though, even if you're not a natural baker (or just in search of a quick, easy fix), there are plenty of options when it comes to simple store-bought brownie mixes that can satisfy in no time. All you need to do is add egg, oil, and water to your mix. But if you fancy an equally easy upgrade that'll transform your brownies into the envy of, well, everyone, try replacing that oil with mayo.
Brownies and mayonnaise might seem like an unexpected combination, but mayo has been used by bakers for generations. Its core components are oils and eggs. This means that mayonnaise contains, essentially, a concentrated form of the same ingredients that bakers use to keep their recipes moist and tender, making mayo the perfect substitute for plain oil. The savory, slightly tangy taste of mayonnaise adds a salty complexity to brownies — and everyone knows that sweet and savory brownies are the best. All you've got to do is substitute an equal amount of mayo for the oil your brownie box recipe calls for. Stir the brownie mix with your mayo, eggs, and water then spread evenly into your greased oven tin. Bake that and then you'll end up with the most deliciously gooey and moist brownies.
Other ways you can elevate your brownie mix
There are so many add-ins that can take your brownie mix to the next level. If you're a chocoholic and want your brownie mix extra chocolatey, just add chocolate chips. The extra sugar from the chips will make the tops of your brownies even more crackly and glossy. Adding that extra chocolate also changes the texture of your brownies: They'll be much more moist and gooey. If you prefer your brownies on the more fudgy side but still want to make them extra chocolatey, you can easily replace the chocolate chips with melted chocolate. Similarly, to keep things extra fudgy, adding an additional egg yolk to your mix can ensure a particularly unctuous texture by adding some extra fat to the proceedings.
Another flavor combination that will kick your store-bought brownie mix up another notch is ground coffee. The interplay of flavors between coffee and chocolate is well known to be a match made in heaven, and incorporating the former into your brownies can result in a palpably deeper, more complex flavor profile. The bitter taste of the coffee balances perfectly to deeply intensify the richness of the chocolate flavors. Using your store-bought mix recipe, you can replace water with the same amount of brewed coffee. You could also incorporate espresso power into your dry ingredients — or, just add a couple of espresso shots to your mix before baking.