The Coffee Hack That Will Transform Your Store-Bought Brownie Mix

Who can deny a fudgy brownie, especially when the boxed kind makes them so convenient to prepare? After all, nearly every ingredient (except for a few) is pre-measured and ready to mix, pour into a dish, and bake. While there's no denying these brownies are yummy as they are, there's one element you can add to elevate their chocolatey flavor. Even better, it's easy: swap the water in your recipe for hot brewed coffee. This straightforward 1:1 replacement allows you to continue making the brownies as usual (and it's one of Buddy Valasrto's favorite ways to boost boxed brownie mix).

The coffee does multiple things in this dessert. Its bitter taste enhances our perception of sweetness, and its rich, bold flavor complements the chocolate, making it taste deeper and more pronounced. When adding brewed coffee to your brownie mix, you'll want to keep a couple of tips in mind. First, make sure to use hot coffee — the heat helps the chocolate bloom. Next, ensure the coffee is strong. This will help you add more bitterness to the brownies, which amplifies the cocoa notes.