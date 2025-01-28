The Coffee Hack That Will Transform Your Store-Bought Brownie Mix
Who can deny a fudgy brownie, especially when the boxed kind makes them so convenient to prepare? After all, nearly every ingredient (except for a few) is pre-measured and ready to mix, pour into a dish, and bake. While there's no denying these brownies are yummy as they are, there's one element you can add to elevate their chocolatey flavor. Even better, it's easy: swap the water in your recipe for hot brewed coffee. This straightforward 1:1 replacement allows you to continue making the brownies as usual (and it's one of Buddy Valasrto's favorite ways to boost boxed brownie mix).
The coffee does multiple things in this dessert. Its bitter taste enhances our perception of sweetness, and its rich, bold flavor complements the chocolate, making it taste deeper and more pronounced. When adding brewed coffee to your brownie mix, you'll want to keep a couple of tips in mind. First, make sure to use hot coffee — the heat helps the chocolate bloom. Next, ensure the coffee is strong. This will help you add more bitterness to the brownies, which amplifies the cocoa notes.
More ways to use coffee in your brownies
If you don't have brewed coffee on hand, you can use a teaspoon of espresso powder instead. This concentrated powder is super-strong, and delivers intense coffee flavor without adding liquid, so be careful not to overdo it. Add the espresso powder to the dry mix before incorporating the other ingredients to ensure an even blend.
Another way to infuse coffee flavor is by making a quick frosting. You can, of course, whip up your own — or, for convenience, customize store-bought vanilla frosting by stirring in a bit of coffee extract or a small amount of espresso powder. The result is a smooth, dreamy frosting that generously tops the brownies with a sweet surprise exploding with flavor.
There are so many secret ingredients you can add to brownie batter, but why stop there? Top your baked brownies with a hefty scoop of coffee-flavored ice cream for luxurious bites of creamy, roasted coffee paired with warm, gooey, chocolatey pastry. For a crunch factor, finish your brownie sundae with lightly crushed chocolate-covered espresso beans. This adds pops of texture while delivering an intense burst of espresso flavor — perfect for those who prefer to skip the coffee in the batter but still want that tasty kick just before serving.