2 Of JFK's Favorite Dishes Were New England Staples

The favorite foods of U.S. presidents, both past and present, is a frequent point of fascination among foodies. From the controversial steak eating habits of Donald Trump (who apparently likes his steaks cooked so well done that they "rock on the plate," according to a tell-all New York Times interview with his former butler), to William Howard Taft's penchant for turtle soup (one which would certainly land him in hot water today). What the most powerful man in the world has for lunch will always be of particular interest to food fans and politicos alike. Taft, come to think of it, was also famous for his love of steak (though, unlike Trump, he preferred his at breakfast – 12 ounces of it, to be precise). One president who is often forgotten among the litany of iconic presidential diets was President John F. Kennedy.

JFK wasn't as famed for his eating habits as other presidents. He ate rather little, in fact, and often had to be reminded to have dinner at all. But his taste when it came to good, old-fashioned American food was undeniable. He was a New Englander through and through — and he ate like it. A particular favorite was fish chowder, a true New England staple. Surprisingly, it's a thrifty dish (and, therefore, perhaps not what you might expect of a Kennedy). Despite JFK's lofty political upbringing, there's no denying the appeal of a simple combination of fish, potato, clam juice, and onions, all wrapped up in a delicious, creamy concoction. But JFK also liked a few other New England classics as well.