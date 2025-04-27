2 Of JFK's Favorite Dishes Were New England Staples
The favorite foods of U.S. presidents, both past and present, is a frequent point of fascination among foodies. From the controversial steak eating habits of Donald Trump (who apparently likes his steaks cooked so well done that they "rock on the plate," according to a tell-all New York Times interview with his former butler), to William Howard Taft's penchant for turtle soup (one which would certainly land him in hot water today). What the most powerful man in the world has for lunch will always be of particular interest to food fans and politicos alike. Taft, come to think of it, was also famous for his love of steak (though, unlike Trump, he preferred his at breakfast – 12 ounces of it, to be precise). One president who is often forgotten among the litany of iconic presidential diets was President John F. Kennedy.
JFK wasn't as famed for his eating habits as other presidents. He ate rather little, in fact, and often had to be reminded to have dinner at all. But his taste when it came to good, old-fashioned American food was undeniable. He was a New Englander through and through — and he ate like it. A particular favorite was fish chowder, a true New England staple. Surprisingly, it's a thrifty dish (and, therefore, perhaps not what you might expect of a Kennedy). Despite JFK's lofty political upbringing, there's no denying the appeal of a simple combination of fish, potato, clam juice, and onions, all wrapped up in a delicious, creamy concoction. But JFK also liked a few other New England classics as well.
Another of JFK's favorites is a Boston icon
Chowder wasn't the only fish soup that JFK was partial to — he was also a fan of lobster. When in Boston, he would eat a bowl of lobster soup every Sunday at lunchtime at his favorite restaurant in the city, the Union Oyster House. His family now has a booth bearing their name. Of course, the Union Oyster House (despite being JFK's preferred choice for lobster) is best known for another classic New England food — oysters. The frigid Atlantic waters off the coast of Massachusetts make for the ideal conditions to grow some of America's finest oysters, so it's no real surprise that the oyster bar — and particularly the Union Oyster House — have become so entrenched in New England's culinary culture.
JFK wasn't the only famous face (or, indeed, the only U.S. president) to have frequented the Union Oyster House. The building itself dates back to the American Revolution, when it was used as the printing office for "The Massachusetts Spy," America's oldest newspaper. It was also used as the official pay-station of the revolutionary army, no doubt a familiar site to George Washington, and likely other subsequent presidents like John Adams and Thomas Jefferson. By 1826, an oyster-eating craze had swept America — and the Union Oyster House in its modern-day form was born. You can still eat there today at JFK's preferred table (in the upstairs dining room). But good luck trying to get a booking for it.
JFK had a particular way he liked his oysters as well
Though the Union Oyster House is best known for its iconic raw bar, JFK preferred (at least according to the history books) his oysters cooked, not raw. The Kennedys, in general, had a particular way they liked to eat their oysters — a spin on the iconic "oysters Rockefeller" that became to be known as (surprise surprise) "oysters Kennedy." Though it's something of an old-fashioned dish, oysters Rockefeller is undeniably delicious and just screams luxury. The original dish consists of oysters on the half shell, covered in spinach, a bechamel-esque sauce with a butter base, and bread crumbs, all of which is gratinated in the oven. It all comes together in a glorious mess of buttery, creamy, oyster-y goodness. An oldie but a goodie.
The Kennedys' spin on the dish, meanwhile, feels slightly more contemporary, bringing in a sweet, salty, surf-and-turf flair with the addition of prosciutto and a white sauce made with Parmesan and sharp cheddar. The result is a tangy, creamy, deeply savory mouthful that perfectly complements the oysters' briny freshness, adding just enough bulk to proceedings to make them feel truly decadent but not overwhelming the palate. Truly the epitome of classic American dining. If you fancy trying them, why not pair them with a bowl of classic fish chowder or lobster bisque? Make sure you also wash them down with JFK's favorite drink: a classic rum daiquiri.