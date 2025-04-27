The Process That Makes Vietnamese Coffee So Strong

If you're looking to add a bit more kick to your morning routine, you might want to try Vietnamese coffee, as it's recognized for its powerful flavor and significant caffeine dosage. There are many elements that contribute to its strength, but first on the list is the brewing method. Traditional Vietnamese coffee uses a phin filter, which is a small metal device that sits over a cup. Hot water is poured over coarsely ground coffee beans in the filter, and the coffee slowly drips down into the cup. This slow drip method means a longer extraction time, pulling out more caffeine and flavor from the grounds.

The grind size for Vietnamese coffee is usually medium-coarse, like that for a French press, allowing for proper extraction with the phin filter. Some people prefer a finer grind, like that used for drip coffee, which can make the brew even stronger. The higher ratio of coffee to water with the phin filter also contributes to the coffee's potency.

Another major factor in the strength of Vietnamese coffee is the variety of coffee used: caffeine-rich robusta beans. This type of bean is widely grown in Vietnam and contains nearly double the caffeine of the more common arabica beans. Robusta coffee is known for its strong, chocolatey, and nutty taste. Roasting these robusta beans is another factor: Vietnamese coffee is typically a medium-to-dark roast, which strengthens the coffee's boldness.