The Chopping Technique You Need For Scoopable Caesar Salad

Caesar salads are typically eaten with forks, but one way to liven up all that chomping is to scoop them up with some kind of edible vessel. To achieve that (and actually get salad into your mouth), you'll need to chop up your romaine lettuce into smaller bite-size pieces than is typical, but that's easy enough. To start, place the romaine head vertically on the cutting board and use a sharp chef's knife to slice down the middle of it. Then, cut out the tough core at the bottom of each half by making a triangle shape into it, and then toss that out.

Depending on how small you want your romaine to be, you can make two or three evenly spaced lengthwise cuts (if you do three, slice down the middle of the lettuce rib so you break that up to eliminate chunky bites). Rotate the pieces so that they're now horizontal on the cutting board, and cut through them vertically. How thin you make the strips is totally up to you and your bite preference, but if you really want to make the pieces scoopable, something closer to a chiffonade is best.