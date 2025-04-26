Golden & Crunchy Every Time: Why Air Frying Is Key To Ultra Crispy Hash Browns
If your hash browns aren't so crispy that your family can hear them crunch from the next room, are they even worth putting on your breakfast plate? We got you, this is where the air fryer comes in — officially your new best friend in the pursuit of the perfect breakfast. Unlike the more traditional hash brown method of deep frying, which will probably leave your kitchen covered in oil splatter, air frying keeps the process simple, clean, and fast. Cooking with hot air instead of oil ensures that every shred of potato crisps up so there are no greasy appliances to wipe up afterward and, more importantly, no more half-burnt, undercooked mouthfuls to pretend to enjoy either.
Plus, air frying your hash browns takes a fraction of the time and effort it takes to do it on the stove. All you need is a quick spritz of oil — which even in itself is totally optional — and a little patience while you let the air fryer do its thing. And since you've just cut your hash brown cooking time in half, you've now got time to check out our other 13 tips for the perfect hash browns every time. Huzzah!
The best thing about using an air fryer is its versatility and adaptability. Whether you're throwing frozen hash browns in straight from the bag or grating potatoes by hand like a culinary pro, the air fryer can handle it all. Just don't forget this one step when cooking in the air fryer — because not shaking the basket halfway could mean the difference between crispy hash browns and a sad little potato pancake when the timer goes off.
The secret to crispy golden hash browns
So if you want your hash browns to end up as crispy as possible, you have to start with moisture control. Potatoes naturally hold a lot of water, and if you skip this important drying step, you probably end up with a pile of very disappointingly soft potato shreds. If you're making homemade hash browns from freshly grated potatoes, you have to first soak them in water for 15 minutes to draw out the excess starch then give them a good squeeze with a cheese cloth or paper towel.
Next, a little oil goes a long way. Don't use too much and make them greasy — a light spray or brush will do the trick, ensuring each individual strand gets a little love. And whatever you do, don't just dump a giant pile of potatoes into the air fryer basket. Spread them out in a thin, even layer so every piece has room to crisp up properly. Overcrowding leads to steaming (and trust us, there's a reason why steamed hash browns aren't a thing)
Once you've done the above, simply cook them at 370 degrees Fahrenheit for about 15 to 20 minutes, remembering your mid-cook shake-shake-shake. After 20 minutes, you'll have hash browns so crispy and delicious, they might even steal the spotlight from your eggs and bacon. So while you're at it, you better master the folding technique for aesthetically beautiful scrambled eggs. Because if your breakfast looks as good as it tastes, you've already won the day and it's only just begun.