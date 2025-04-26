Yes, There's A Way To Reheat Soft-Boiled Eggs Without Overcooking The Yolk. Here's How

A perfectly soft-boiled egg is a thing of beauty. While the whites are soft, yet firm enough to withstand peeling of the shell, the golden yolk within is just-set on the outside. Inside you'll find a gorgeously jammy or runny interior. While there are many different ways to cook eggs, this method suits so many different dishes. Soft-boiled eggs are perfect with a vibrant beet salad, or as a topping for ramen. But it also means that you must either make them "to order," or risk them overcooking during reheating in the microwave — doesn't it?

Actually, there is a way to reheat soft-boiled eggs so that the yolks stay creamy even after they've undergone a second "cook." To achieve this, you can leave the shell on your already soft-boiled egg, and stash it in the fridge until you're ready to use it.

Fill a mug or other tall-sided heat-resistant container, like a glass measuring cup, with hot water from your sink — as hot as your sink will allow, in fact — or use a small pan of water heated on the stove. And then you'll just submerge the soft-boiled egg in the water for one to five minutes, depending on how much you cooked them beforehand, and how cooked you want them after this second application of heat. You can either leave the shell on the egg, or peel it before submerging — just keep in mind it will take slightly longer with the shell.