How Overdoing This One Ingredient Can Lead To A Sunken Cake

We all want our cakes to shine, especially considering how much effort it can take to make one. Whether you are attempting to create an incredibly moist sponge cake or revamp a classic chocolate cake recipe, the baked good's appearance matters nearly as much as its taste — especially if you're serving it to others. And that is where Odette D'Aniello, baking expert and CEO at Dragonfly Cakes comes in. Food Republic got the skinny from D'Aniello on how home bakers might be overdoing it with their leavening ingredients, namely baking powder or baking soda. "We see this one a lot with home bakers trying to get a taller or fluffier cake," she commiserated.

"When there's too much leavening, the cake rises too quickly and doesn't have the structure to hold itself up," D'Aniello told us. "The bubbles expand fast, then collapse in the middle. It's a case of too much of a good thing — precise measurement really matters here." It's also one of the reasons that not accurately measuring your ingredients landed itself on our list of the 13 mistakes everyone makes when baking a cake.