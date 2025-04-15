For The Best Sponge Cakes, The Right Water Temperature Is Key

Pulling off a perfect sponge cake is a great feeling. Taking that first bite and being rewarded by the gentle give of the delicate crumb is the ultimate reward for your baking efforts. But if you've struggled with sponge cakes that are denser than desired, the answer might lie in the temperature of the water you use.

We spoke with Mallory Morgan, recipe developer and baking blogger at The Curly Spoon, to find out more about how to get the water right and ensure the perfect sponge cake texture. "As odd as it may seem, ice water is a necessary ingredient in a lot of sponge cake recipes to keep the cake delicate and airy," she said. "Cold temperatures slow down the gluten formation process in the batter, making the texture light instead of tough or dense." This is the same principle behind why dunking cookie dough in ice water is such a useful hack for ensuring perfect soft, chewy cookies.

It turns out that ice water helps the formation of sponge cake in multiple ways. "Cold water helps stabilize the egg foam to keep the air in as long as possible," Morgan explained. "It also affects how the flour hydrates by slowing down the process, keeping the batter thinner and easier to fold without losing all of the air you whipped in." This, she said, allows the whipped egg whites to hold their shape, resulting in a better final product.