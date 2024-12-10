Here's What The Red Juice In Your 'Bloody' Steak Actually Is

For some red meat lovers, eating a steak rare or "bloody" offers the best taste with an extra juicy texture. For others, the sight of the beef leaking what resembles a pool of blood is rather unappetizing. But that red liquid isn't blood at all: Rather, it's a mixture of water and a protein called myoglobin. Myoglobin's function is to carry oxygen through the animal's muscle, and it's responsible for the red color you see in fresh meat.

You can see myoglobin in action both before and after steak is cooked. Around three quarters of meat is made up of water, so if raw steak is frozen, the water forms ice crystals which can tear the muscle's cells. When the crystals thaw, the melted liquid contains some of that iron-rich myoglobin, which can resemble blood. These juices are often found inside packs of raw meat – you may have also heard it referred to as "purge" or "weep." Pretty much all of the animal's actual blood is removed when it is slaughtered and processed.

Several factors can affect the color of a raw steak, from the age of the animal to the way the meat has been stored. Either way, when myoglobin is exposed to oxygen, it forms another compound called oxymyoglobin and turns from darker purple to a brighter blood-red hue. It's why meat often looks dark when it's vacuum-packed, but becomes redder once it has access to air. And when you cook your chosen cut of steak, the myoglobin content affects the color of the meat and its juices.