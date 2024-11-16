Why You Should Think Twice Before Buying Canned Baked Beans

Who doesn't love baked beans? They're sweet, savory, cheap, and may even be an aphrodisiac. But you may want to think twice about buying canned varieties if you want to enjoy a version you'll like the most.

There's nothing really wrong with canned baked beans, but like most ready-made foods, they never quite match up to made-from-scratch recipes. The sauce may be too sweet or flavorless, the taste may lack meatiness from added pork, and the beans' texture could be too soft for your liking. But when you make them yourself, you get to control every aspect of the dish.

Cooking raw beans may seem like a time-consuming task, considering how easy it is to just heat up a can, but most recipes are surprisingly hands-off and offer a great amount of customization. This Bark's baked bean recipe can help you with the basic fundamentals of the dish, like soaking the beans beforehand, using the right proportions of sugar and acid, and how long to cook them for the perfect texture. From there, a simple recipe can be tweaked to your preferences by swapping out ingredients, adding new ones, and changing the cooking times to get the beans to your perfect level of firmness.