Sub Vs Hoagie: The Difference Between These Sandwiches Is More Than Regional Lingo

It's a question as old as time: Is it a sub, a hoagie, or just a tasty sandwich? If you thought the difference between the two was just in the name, think again. These sandwich icons are more than just regional slang — they're the result of unique culinary traditions.

When it comes to the ingredients of a hoagie and a sub, the key difference lies in the bread. Hoagies often use a harder, crunchier bread roll than subs, although both typically rely on white Italian or French bread. Another difference is that hoagies are usually split along the side, like a New England hot dog bun, and stuffed with ingredients, while subs are cut all the way through into two separate pieces of bread.

Finally, subs can be served cold or toasted, and can range in size from six inches to several feet long (hence their namesake, a submarine). Hoagies, on the other hand, are almost always served cold and typically use smaller, denser rolls. The fillings inside each sandwich often overlap, with common ingredients like salami, provolone, tomatoes, and lettuce.