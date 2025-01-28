Sub Vs Hoagie: The Difference Between These Sandwiches Is More Than Regional Lingo
It's a question as old as time: Is it a sub, a hoagie, or just a tasty sandwich? If you thought the difference between the two was just in the name, think again. These sandwich icons are more than just regional slang — they're the result of unique culinary traditions.
When it comes to the ingredients of a hoagie and a sub, the key difference lies in the bread. Hoagies often use a harder, crunchier bread roll than subs, although both typically rely on white Italian or French bread. Another difference is that hoagies are usually split along the side, like a New England hot dog bun, and stuffed with ingredients, while subs are cut all the way through into two separate pieces of bread.
Finally, subs can be served cold or toasted, and can range in size from six inches to several feet long (hence their namesake, a submarine). Hoagies, on the other hand, are almost always served cold and typically use smaller, denser rolls. The fillings inside each sandwich often overlap, with common ingredients like salami, provolone, tomatoes, and lettuce.
The sub and hoagie have distinct origins
While both types of sandwiches can be found almost anywhere in the U.S., they might go by different names depending on where you live. They could be called a sub, hoagie, grinder, hero, or even a torpedo.
"Sub" is arguably the most popular and widely recognized term across the United States, though it originally came from the East Coast. There are multiple theories about who first coined the term "sub." One theory suggests Benedetto Capaldo, an Italian immigrant in Connecticut during WWII, made these sandwiches for workers at a nearby Navy submarine base. Another story credits Italian immigrant Dominic Conti, who began calling the sandwiches he sold out of his shop in New York "subs" after seeing a submarine in a museum. However the term originated, subs have spread nationwide, and are now enjoyed in countless variations, packed with meats, cheeses, veggies, and often a vinaigrette or Italian dressing.
Conversely, most folks in Pennsylvania and the southern part of New Jersey refer to these loaded sandwiches as "hoagies." The name is believed to have originated in Philadelphia in the 1950s, likely at a naval shipyard on Hog Island, where workers called the sandwiches "hoggies" — a term that later evolved into "hoagies." Hoagies quickly became a regional favorite and have inspired dozens of variations, including the Philadelphia classic: the Philly cheesesteak.
How to perfect your homemade subs and hoagies
No matter what your favorite sandwich is, if you're hoping to make your own sub or hoagie at home, it's important to use quality ingredients. You can simply buy your sub or hoagie rolls at the store, or make them from scratch for customization (think jalapeño cheese, or whole wheat seed rolls). Then, you'll need some deli meat. Pastrami, salami, turkey, ham, and prosciutto (to name a few) are all wonderful options.
Next is the ever-important cheese. Provolone is a classic addition to these sandwiches, as it offers a mild yet smooth flavor profile (and if you're toasting your sandwich, it melts nicely). If you don't have provolone on hand, Swiss, cheddar, or mozzarella work too — just be sure to buy your cheese from a specialty shop for maximum quality.
Then, don't skimp on the toppings. To offset the saltiness of the deli meat, fresh ingredients such as tomatoes and iceberg lettuce are great additions. Or, add pops of acidity with sliced pickles and pickled pepperoncini. If you're toasting your sub, be sure to add these after toasting, as heating will affect the texture and flavor of the veggies.
Lastly, add some condiments. Traditionally, subs and hoagies come with mayonnaise, mustard, vinaigrette, Italian dressings (or all of the above) for added flavor and moisture, and are topped off with seasonings of your choice.