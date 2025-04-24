Iceland Is One Of The Few Places Without This Famous American Fast Food Chain

With more than 40,000 operating locations worldwide, McDonald's is one of the biggest fast food chains on Earth. In the United States, it seems like there's a Mickey D's on almost every corner. Considering its popularity and wide global expansion, you might think there isn't a country on the planet that doesn't play host to this fast food giant — but you'd be wrong. One nation that doesn't have a single, solitary Golden Arches anywhere on its turf is Iceland.

Per McDonald's corporate website, the restaurant brand operates in more than 90 countries. Iceland, however, is conspicuously not one of them. Iceland is a fairly small nation — just shy of 400,000 total residents as of 2023, per data from the World Health Organization. To put that in perspective, the city of Las Vegas is home to just over 670,000 as of 2025 — funny enough, the City of Lights also houses 72 McDonald's locations. Clearly, it's not Iceland's small size that has kept McDonald's out. So then, why the lack of Golden Arches?

McD's did once have a presence in Iceland. In the 1990s, a few branches of the restaurant opened in Reykjavik, the country's capital city. But a meat shortage in Iceland later necessitated importing ingredients from Germany, bringing with them high import taxes that caused McDonald's local prices to significantly increase. The worldwide economic crisis of 2008, coupled with a subsequent economic crash in Iceland and the collapse of the local currency, made operating the brand even more financially difficult. These factors ultimately finished off the franchise in that country. By late 2009, the existence of Icelandic McDonald's was nothing but a memory.