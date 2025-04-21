Here's How To Keep Those Cut Cakes Moist

Every part of a party is fun, but whether it's a birthday, a wedding, or just another beautiful Sunday afternoon, the cutting of the cake symbolizes that the festivities are in full swing, and everyone deserves a piece of the joy. But once the celebration's over, it can be difficult to keep those beautiful remaining slices perfect and moist.

That's where Odette D'Aniello, baking expert and CEO at Dragonfly Cakes, comes in. "Pressing plastic wrap directly against the exposed cake keeps moisture from evaporating. It's like sealing the crumb to preserve that soft texture," D'Aniello explains. "In our bakery, we always wrap the cakes in between when they're baked and prepped for decoration as a way to cure the cakes and ensure they're perfectly moist."

While a dome is perfect for transporting an uncut cake without losing the texture you've worked so hard to achieve, D'Aniello cautions it might not be up for the task of a cut cake. You can still use a dome for storage, but make sure to wrap the exposed edges first. If you don't have plastic wrap on hand, a slice of bread can also help keep your cake moist. Just press a piece of your loaf against the cut side of the dessert. The cake absorbs the moisture of the bread, which prevents it from drying out.