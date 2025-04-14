How A Slice Of Bread Can Keep Your Cake From Going Stale

A perfectly moist cake can quickly become a thing of the past if it's not stored properly. The good news? You can easily avoid a dry, crumbly mess without any fancy tricks. All you need to keep your cake from going stale is a slice of bread and some toothpicks.

The main reason your cake goes stale so fast — especially when already cut — is moisture loss (drying out from exposure to air) and starch molecules recrystallizing and hardening. The key, then, is to keep the cake covered, which can be done by placing a slice or two of bread upwards against the cut portion of the cake. Not only is this an easy way to cover your cake (no need to make a mess with plastic wrap), but the bread contains moisture that is absorbed into the cake sponge, keeping it moist. This trick works best with plain, soft, white bread, as it won't affect flavor of the cake. If your bread slices don't seem to stand upright, use a few toothpicks to gently secure them to the cake.

Don't forget: The next time you return to dig into your cake, the bread slices will likely be dry. If you need to store it for another day, simply discard the old bread and repeat the process using two fresh bread slices.