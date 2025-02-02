Butter is a staple in kitchens worldwide. From slathering it on toast to baking a batch of chip-topped chocolate chip cookies, keeping butter on hand is a must for many households. It's the key ingredient in countless recipes, from delicate baked goods to perfectly roasted chicken, so selecting the right brand can make or break a dish. With butter being made from just cream and occasionally salt, the quality of these simple ingredients plays a crucial role in the final flavor.

Using butter made with low-quality ingredients can lead to dishes with an off-putting taste and a lack of the delicious richness associated with your favorite buttery dishes. To steer clear of a culinary disaster, there's one store-bought butter brand you should avoid at all costs, and that's Imperial spread — a vegetable oil spread that's made with oils like soybean, palm, and palm kernel, and is packed with natural and artificial flavors.

Similar to margarine, but lacking in flavor and well, fat, Imperial spread is a no-go for your favorite baked goods unless you want tasteless results. For example, one tablespoon of unsalted butter contains 11.5 grams of fat – while one tablespoon of Imperial spread contains just 7 grams of fat. Fat is essential in baking because it inhibits gluten development, creates tender textures, and contributes significantly to flavor. Using Imperial spread can result in tougher baked goods that lack the signature rich, buttery taste you expect and may leave you with underwhelming treats. Plus, because it's a blend of neutral oils, it won't have the same rich taste as butter — or even a spread made from something like olive oil.