5 Essential Butter Sauces You Should Know How To Make

Of all the many butter sauces out there, one of the most iconic — and most versatile — is the beurre blanc. Its deceptively basic ingredients make up a large part of its charm. Chef Robert Bleifer explained, "Beurre Blanc at its core, is a ridiculously simple sauce: chopped shallots, white wine, vinegar, salt and a good cubed butter such as Challenge Butter. What could be simpler? That is why it is 'foundational,'" according to Bleifer, "as there's so much flavor from so few ingredients and so many possible variations."

A great butter sauce has a smooth, silky mouthfeel. "The key to getting the texture right is [to first make] sure you have reduced the wine far enough and then [really be] careful not to have the heat too high when whisking in the butter," Bleifer said. " Also, to keep the texture right, make sure not to try to keep the sauce hot, but to merely keep it warm." If it gets too hot, you run the risk of everything separating and the sauce breaking.

Beurre blanc is beloved among chefs, in part, because it'll go with pretty much anything: "When it comes to pairing it, my first thought is always with seafood, but it's delightful with chicken or pork." The possibilities don't stop there, though. "For easy variations, think about subbing leeks or even garlic scapes for the shallots or putting an Asian spin on it by adding a little miso."