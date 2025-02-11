One Of The Biggest Changes Aldi Will Be Making In 2025

Expansion of stores in the United States and an increase in self-checkouts were among the changes Aldi boasted in 2024. However, 2025 is intended to be a big year for the retailer as it moves toward meeting its sustainability goals, particularly in terms of packaging. One of the primary focuses of Aldi's business model is, after all, environmental stewardship, which is why it has reduced greenhouse gas emissions, achieved carbon neutrality, and uses 100% green electricity — in the U.K., for example, it has solar panels on more than 400 stores, and uses wind power for the rest of its energy needs.

In 2019, Aldi noted in a press release that by 2025, the packaging for its products would be wholly reusable, recyclable, or compostable. In addition, it also made the promise to lessen its overall amount of packaging by 15%. The commitment to the changes was significant since at least 90% of the products stocked by the store are exclusive to the brand.

In various markets, Aldi has successfully improved the eco-friendliness of its packaging from introducing compostable tea bags and steak trays and eliminating shrink wrap from some products to reducing the plastic used for cartons of grapes by 19%.

In addition, the brand has increased the amount of recycled material it uses, halted the sale of plastic bags in U.S. stores, made more recycling collection sites available at its stores, and improved labeling that helps consumers determine how to recycle a container. It has also introduced reusable bottles for drinks and is helping to cut down on waste by resizing its wine bottles. And while its annual sustainability report for this year has not yet been released as of this writing, the most recent report (which details progress from January to December of 2023) states that 76% of Aldi's products are recyclable, compostable, or reusable.