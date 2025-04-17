Why You Should Think Twice Before Buying The Famous Dubai Chocolate Bars Online

The Dubai chocolate bar has become an absolute sensation, thanks in large part to having gone viral on TikTok. However, there's just one problem: How are you supposed to get your hands on this gorgeous treat if you're not in Dubai? Just get it delivered, right? It turns out it's not quite so simple — at least not if you want the real, authentic deal.

The Dubai candy company that makes the famous product is called FIX Dessert Chocolatier, and according to its Instagram, it only offers delivery in Dubai and Abu Dhabi through the app Deliveroo. Also on its Instagram is a post explicitly stating that the company has no authorized retailer or website, while warning followers to beware of scammers — a valuable caution given the existence of sites that appear to be FIX, offering delivery options worldwide.

FIX has experimented with outreach, opening a pop-up shop in the Dubai airport that ran through April 2, 2025, offering travelers arriving in or laying over in Dubai a chance to experience its famous Can't Get Knafeh of It bar — and even bring some home. It also visited South by Southwest in conjunction with Dubai's Museum of the Future, providing Texans and festival-goers a chance to sample the goods for a week in March 2025. After the success experienced there, the company appears to be exploring the possibility of further outreach opportunities.