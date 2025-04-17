Why You Should Think Twice Before Buying The Famous Dubai Chocolate Bars Online
The Dubai chocolate bar has become an absolute sensation, thanks in large part to having gone viral on TikTok. However, there's just one problem: How are you supposed to get your hands on this gorgeous treat if you're not in Dubai? Just get it delivered, right? It turns out it's not quite so simple — at least not if you want the real, authentic deal.
The Dubai candy company that makes the famous product is called FIX Dessert Chocolatier, and according to its Instagram, it only offers delivery in Dubai and Abu Dhabi through the app Deliveroo. Also on its Instagram is a post explicitly stating that the company has no authorized retailer or website, while warning followers to beware of scammers — a valuable caution given the existence of sites that appear to be FIX, offering delivery options worldwide.
FIX has experimented with outreach, opening a pop-up shop in the Dubai airport that ran through April 2, 2025, offering travelers arriving in or laying over in Dubai a chance to experience its famous Can't Get Knafeh of It bar — and even bring some home. It also visited South by Southwest in conjunction with Dubai's Museum of the Future, providing Texans and festival-goers a chance to sample the goods for a week in March 2025. After the success experienced there, the company appears to be exploring the possibility of further outreach opportunities.
How to make Dubai chocolate yourself
Chocolate bars inspired by the original FIX treat have appeared in New York, Chicago, and Dallas. However, while Shake Shack has created a milkshake inspired by the Dubai bar, without firm plans on the horizon for permanent United States outlets, those looking to experience the bar itself may have to resort to the old-fashioned method of cooking up a homegrown copy.
Making this viral Dubai chocolate is easier than you think. The main things you need are pistachios (or even easier, pistachio cream), high-quality chocolate, a mold, and the crucial ingredient: knafeh. What is knafeh, you ask? It's a Middle Eastern dessert specialty made from thin strands of a phyllo-type dough that create a beautifully light, unique texture inside the chocolate shell. Making your own pistachio cream is relatively straightforward as well if you're looking to create the whole dish from scratch. Just combine butter and milk, add white chocolate, and blend with blanched pistachios until you've got a smooth, creamy product.
Make sure the chocolate melts evenly and sets fully in order to get the perfect crunch of the hard shell that makes this dessert so special. And consider experimenting with chocolate types — especially dark chocolate — for a midnight version of this treat. The bitterness of the dark chocolate will make for a perfect complement to the sweet, crunchy interior.