What's The Most Expensive Steak At Outback Steakhouse?
Weighing in at a hefty 22 ounces, the Melbourne Porterhouse is not only the biggest steak at Outback Steakhouse but also the most expensive. Though the price may vary depending on location, the flavor and unique cut of this entrée make it easy to see why it's so pricey.
Like all porterhouses, Outback's signature steak actually consists of two different cuts: strip and tenderloin. Both come from the loin primal cut, beginning behind a cow's ribs and running from just below its backbone to the top of its femur. Though quite similar, keep in mind that t-bones and porterhouses are not the same. Porterhouses have equal amounts of both cuts while t-bones have less tenderloin. While it may seem like a poor idea to cook two different cuts simultaneously in the same pan, both halves of a porterhouse are similar enough to cook well together while still providing unique flavors.
When the two cuts come together, a Melbourne Porterhouse provides a harmonious blend of two different kinds of beefy flavor. The strip practically melts in your mouth while the lean chew of the filet bulks out your entrée with plenty of heartiness. Like all Outback steaks, it's cooked in butter and the extra layer of fat adds some decadence to the otherwise lean meats, leaving you full and satisfied. That being said, there are plenty of drinks and side dishes on Outback's menu that pair wonderfully with a Melbourne Porterhouse.
What to pair with your Melbourne Porterhouse
Given the sheer size of a Melbourne Porterhouse, it might be a good idea to steer clear of Outback's heavier side dishes unless you show up truly hungry. This leaves plenty of room for one of Outback's signature cocktails, all great choices to wash down your Flintstone-esque slab of meat.
Seasonal veggies are always suitable accompaniments for a fine steak. However, if you're looking to toe the line between a heavy and light side dish, try Outback's Over-The-Top Brussels Sprouts. Made with roasted Brussels sprouts and topped with chilis and aioli, it's a good middle ground that guarantees you'll leave full and satisfied. If you can't manage to finish your steak with its side, just remember that leftover steak is a key shortcut to making your favorite takeout, from stir-fry to sandwiches.
Good bourbon is a great steak accompaniment, but the best bourbon cocktails to pair with steak diversify the flavors of your whole meal. Outback's smoked cinnamon pecan old fashioned takes the excellence of Woodford Reserve bourbon and enhances it with a house-made syrup, providing a sweet and smoky accompaniment perfect for a Melbourne Porterhouse. Of course, if you like dessert with your dinner, try their Aussie rum punch. Made with Bacardi, Malibu, Sprite, and an assortment of fruit juices, it'll appease your sweet tooth while adding a vibrant flair to your steak dinner.