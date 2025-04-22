What's The Most Expensive Steak At Outback Steakhouse?

Weighing in at a hefty 22 ounces, the Melbourne Porterhouse is not only the biggest steak at Outback Steakhouse but also the most expensive. Though the price may vary depending on location, the flavor and unique cut of this entrée make it easy to see why it's so pricey.

Like all porterhouses, Outback's signature steak actually consists of two different cuts: strip and tenderloin. Both come from the loin primal cut, beginning behind a cow's ribs and running from just below its backbone to the top of its femur. Though quite similar, keep in mind that t-bones and porterhouses are not the same. Porterhouses have equal amounts of both cuts while t-bones have less tenderloin. While it may seem like a poor idea to cook two different cuts simultaneously in the same pan, both halves of a porterhouse are similar enough to cook well together while still providing unique flavors.

When the two cuts come together, a Melbourne Porterhouse provides a harmonious blend of two different kinds of beefy flavor. The strip practically melts in your mouth while the lean chew of the filet bulks out your entrée with plenty of heartiness. Like all Outback steaks, it's cooked in butter and the extra layer of fat adds some decadence to the otherwise lean meats, leaving you full and satisfied. That being said, there are plenty of drinks and side dishes on Outback's menu that pair wonderfully with a Melbourne Porterhouse.