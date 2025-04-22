The Midwestern States That Would Bring Cookie Salad To A Potluck
Ah, salad. As soon as you hear the word, you know exactly what to expect. Some greens, maybe a bit of fruit, and of course... cookies? Yes, the cookie salad is one of those delightful dishes from the midwestern region of the United States that defies convention, while maximizing fun. But, what exactly is a cookie salad? To paraphrase the immortal words of Cotton-Eyed Joe, where does it come from and where (on the potluck table) does it go?
Cookie salad, or as it's also known, cookie pudding (which admittedly feels more accurate), is a simple dish that contains of instant pudding, buttermilk, Cool Whip, canned fruit, and, crucially, fudge stripe cookies. The general belief seems to be that the dish originated in Minnesota, and has since spread throughout the region, with recipes appearing in cookbooks from the 1980s highlighting both South Dakota and North Dakota cuisine, as well as family recipes as far west as Montana.
The best part about this dish — yes, even better than the fact that it's cookies and pudding together — is what course it's served with. This is no Watergate dessert salad that knows it belongs at the end of the meal. Instead, it boldly occupies the spot its name would indicate, nestled among the Caesar, Cobb, and even potato salads, to be eaten with or before the main courses.
Hows to achieve the perfect cookie salad
While cookie salad might seem like indulgence to those of us not hailing from the heartland, in essence, it's an evolutionary offshoot of American cooking from the early 20th century, when salads looked very different than they appear today. In some ways, it's the Midwest's answer to the marshmallowy ambrosia salad commonly made in the South.
While there is plenty of room for experimentation, certain aspects of a cookie salad are non-negotiable. Whipped cream is a faux pas, as it's too soft to hold up in shape, which is why Cool Whip is the preferred topping to the pudding and buttermilk combination. The cookies must be fudge-striped, and the fruit must be well-drained, or else you risk the dish getting water-logged. The customization can come from what fruit you use: mandarin oranges are most common, but crushed pineapple and even sliced bananas deserve some consideration.
You can also choose whether to bake the star of your salad by hand or use store-bought ones. After all, fudge stripe cookies are relatively simple and fun to make, if you have the time. The real cookie question then becomes, "To break or not to break?" Apparently, this is a dividing line amongst families who regularly debate whether the cookies should stay in tact or be crushed up amongst the creamy mixture. If you want a soft, cake-like bite, combine the cookies into the pudding and buttermilk concoction the night before enjoying. However, if a crunch is what you're after, wait until the last moment to add the baked good — crushed or whole — to your salad.