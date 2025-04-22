The Midwestern States That Would Bring Cookie Salad To A Potluck

Ah, salad. As soon as you hear the word, you know exactly what to expect. Some greens, maybe a bit of fruit, and of course... cookies? Yes, the cookie salad is one of those delightful dishes from the midwestern region of the United States that defies convention, while maximizing fun. But, what exactly is a cookie salad? To paraphrase the immortal words of Cotton-Eyed Joe, where does it come from and where (on the potluck table) does it go?

Cookie salad, or as it's also known, cookie pudding (which admittedly feels more accurate), is a simple dish that contains of instant pudding, buttermilk, Cool Whip, canned fruit, and, crucially, fudge stripe cookies. The general belief seems to be that the dish originated in Minnesota, and has since spread throughout the region, with recipes appearing in cookbooks from the 1980s highlighting both South Dakota and North Dakota cuisine, as well as family recipes as far west as Montana.

The best part about this dish — yes, even better than the fact that it's cookies and pudding together — is what course it's served with. This is no Watergate dessert salad that knows it belongs at the end of the meal. Instead, it boldly occupies the spot its name would indicate, nestled among the Caesar, Cobb, and even potato salads, to be eaten with or before the main courses.